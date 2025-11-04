Singing and performing classes with Laura Jordan

Budding singer? Shy singer? Only-sing-in-the-shower kind of singer, but would love to get onstage and let it rip? You’re in luck. Over the course of eight weeks, participating singers will choose their own song to develop for the stage, and perform for family and friends on the last day of class. Classes are for those 7 years old and up. Thursdays, starting Nov. 13. Two timeframes, 3:15 to 4:45 pm, and 4:45 to 6:15 pm. Cost: $250. Aquinnah Town Hall. Please reach out to Laura Jordan for more details at laurajordandecker@gmail.com.