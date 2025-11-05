Circuit Arts presents Heartwood Trio: ‘The Well Tree’

Circuit Arts will present Heartwood Trio: “The Well Tree,” live at the Grange Hall, on Friday, Nov. 14, at 7 pm and Saturday, Nov. 15, at 2 pm.

Heartwood Trio is Heidi Wilson, Sarina Partridge, and Willy Clemetson. The trio’s music is rooted in traditional harmony and inspired by the natural world, and blends voices, instruments, and community singing to celebrate connection, creativity, and a shared sense of place.

“The Well Tree” is a three-person musical illustrated with a crankie — an illuminated, hand-cranked papercut scroll created by artist Jennifer Jones. The story follows a young woman who moves beyond isolation to rediscover her sense of belonging, guided by songbirds, snails, and ancient trees. Featuring beautiful vocal harmonies and live storytelling, the performance invites audience participation throughout, and is a perfect fit for Martha’s Vineyard, where art and nature are deeply intertwined.

Pay-what-you-can tickets are available at circuitarts.org/heartwoodtrio.