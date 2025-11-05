Happy November, Edgartown! We’ve hit the point of the year when the holidays are around the corner, but somehow we still can remember the craziness of summer like it was yesterday. Take it all in, because soon enough the caress of summer will be long gone as the days get colder and darker. But I’m not here to be a negative Nelly, I’m here to remind you to soak it all up, because every season is magical in its own right. November is known for its recognition of veterans around the U.S., to whom we are grateful for their service. It’s a month that gratefulness is the ongoing sentiment, as Thanksgiving rolls around and tumbles into Small Business Saturday, two things I can really get behind. Eating delicious food and supporting local businesses, all on the same weekend! Plus, save the date for the Edgartown Board of Trade’s Chowder Cup on Nov. 29, one of my new favorite annual events!

Back to Veterans Day for a minute. I recently read the popular book “The Women” by Kristin Hannah, and learned so much about the Vietnam War and how veterans were treated after coming home. History has a way of teaching us lessons, whether we want it to or not, but the one lesson I learned by reading this book is that we should all be doing anything and everything in our realm of possibilities to help a veteran, whether it’s visiting them, writing to them, baking the treats, or just sitting and talking to them. It’s important that we take time this week to thank veterans for their service and courage.

This time of year, the Edgartown library truly becomes a “third space,” also known as a social environment separate from home (the first space) and work (the second space), that facilitates community and civic engagement. There’s so much happening this week! On Nov. 7, attend a monthly meeting to stay up-to-date on all happenings; Nov. 8, there’s Vinyasa yoga at 9 am and a sound bath with Trish Ginter at 11:30 am; on Nov. 12, consider joining the Fit Camp with Bonnie Kingsbury at 3 pm, or restorative yoga with Jelisa Difo at 5:30 pm; and on Nov. 13, Chef Look will be cooking egg drop soup, the perfect recipe for these cooler nights!

On the note of soup, I’m trying to taste all the delicious soups in Edgartown this season, and wondering if you have a favorite soup at a local restaurant? Honorable mention goes to the French Onion Soup at the Newes from America, which is a local favorite, but I have my eye (and taste buds) on trying the Squash Soup with bacon, candied ginger, scallion, and sage crema from Alchemy, the Channa Masala at Indigo, made with whole chickpeas cooked in a tomato curry sauce with spices and herbs, and of course, any of the soups on rotation at Morning Glory Farm. Do you have a favorite Edgartown soup I should try? Let me know by sending me an email at marnely@gmail.com — I can’t wait!

Birthday shout-outs go out to Connie Gardner and Anthony Esposito on Nov. 6, Jen O’Hanlon and Isolda Lyon on Nov. 10, and Brendan Mahady and Meg O’Connor on Nov. 11! May your week be filled with birthday joy!