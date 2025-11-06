Our membership model helps sustain community-supported journalism

To our readers,

Thank you for helping us to become New England’s 2025 Newspaper of the Year. We are honored by this award, and honored that you are part of our commitment to community-supported journalism.

By having the MV Times delivered to your mailbox and/or inbox, you are what we consider a “member” of our community. And this new “membership model” is more than just a turn of phrase. Membership is about a philosophy that states clearly that we need you to join in supporting what we do so that we can sustain our operations, and continue to serve you!

For many of you, it is that time of year to renew your home delivery. And when you do, you will automatically be part of this new membership model, as long as you have an auto-renew with us. If you need to update your credit card or add a new delivery address, please be sure to do so by logging in to your account, or contacting us.

We are also now offering three tiers of membership, and each of these tiers includes an opt-in to receive the weekly print edition and/or access to our daily online coverage.

The higher tiers also offer some attractive benefits, such as a family plan through our “Sustainer” level, or a VIP invitation to our 2026 speaker series at the “Advocate” level. You can find more details in the graphic below.

Choose whatever level of membership is right for you here, and know you are helping us to sustain independent local news. We couldn’t do this without you. Thank you.

Charles M. Sennott

Publisher and Editor