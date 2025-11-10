Preserve Oak Bluffs’ character

To the Editor:

I strongly oppose the proposed boutique hotel, Ocean View Rebuild (DRI 750), in our residential Oak Bluffs neighborhood. My family has owned nearby property since 1944, and we’ve always valued the town’s unique character and sense of community.

The structure’s scale and massing are entirely out of place. It dwarfs surrounding homes — more akin to a “McMansion” than a building in harmony with the neighborhood’s historic, human-scale architecture. This project would forever alter the look and feel of Chapman Avenue, overshadowing homes and disrupting the continuity that defines Oak Bluffs.

Beyond aesthetics, the added traffic, noise, and activity from hotel operations would threaten the area’s quiet, residential character and diminish the quality of life for year-round and seasonal residents alike.

Oak Bluffs’ charm, history, and scale are what make it special — for both residents and visitors. Approving this oversize commercial project would set a damaging precedent and erode what generations have worked to preserve.

I urge the Martha’s Vineyard Commission to reject this proposal and protect the character of our neighborhoods and the spirit of our town.

Jocelyn Coleman Walton

Oak Bluffs