Services Friday for John M. Tirrell

John M. Tirrell, who liked to declare — often and with conviction — that he was “the luckiest man alive,” left this world the same way he lived in it: surrounded by love, humor, adventure, and the people he adored. He passed away peacefully, holding hands with his daughter, Cara.

Born on New Year’s Eve, 1946 in Framingham, John arrived with a bang in a very large, very Irish Catholic family. He often insisted he was the original baby boomer, and given his enthusiasm for a good story, many believed him. He grew up in Framingham, attended St. Stephen’s, and graduated from Framingham South High School in 1964.

Drafted during the Vietnam conflict, John proved his knack for luck — and charm: He convinced the Army he could type and speak in another language, which resulted in an enviable posting to NATO Headquarters in Belgium. After returning home, he used the GI Bill to earn a B.S. in education from Framingham State University, where he also played tennis and made lifelong memories.

John spent many years with ComGas while earning master’s degrees in history and education, and in true John fashion, he had fun along the way — including a long run with his volleyball league, the Amboy Dukes.

John’s greatest adventure began with fatherhood. With his former wife, Kathie Hebden, he welcomed two daughters, Cara and Caitlin, and proceeded to create a childhood full of wonder. He took his girls night swimming at the Cape, baked brownies, cooled them in snowbanks, invented fantastical Trog stories, and encouraged them to read, question, debate, and explore. Summers on Martha’s Vineyard with his childhood friends became a Tirrell tradition, as did motorcycle rides, and trips to Ireland, Portugal, Costa Rica, and beyond. For their graduations, he sailed the Shannon River with them — because with John, the ordinary was never quite enough.

In his second chapter, John moved to Martha’s Vineyard full-time, working at the Vineyard Haven library and meeting a treasured friend, Wendy Andrews, who remained by his side for the rest of his life. Achieving a lifelong dream, he taught at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, sharing his love of history with generations of students.

Retirement only deepened his wanderlust. With nothing more than a backpack, John traveled the world. He spent Christmases in London, studied in England and Ireland, wintered in Hawaii and Mexico City, wandered through Cuba and the Canary Islands, and explored Europe, Asia, India, Egypt, and Central America — always in search of perfect weather, a good price, and, above all, excellent air conditioning. He was a passionate reader, a daily library devotee, a “Jeopardy” whiz, and a man who never hesitated to rewrite song lyrics when he felt they needed improvement.

John’s final chapter brought him to Hopkinton, where he delighted in being close to his grandchildren, Nolan and Rowan Perry, and Quinn and Devin McHugh. As “Gramps,” he was a constant presence — showing up unannounced with books, ideas, and tales of adventures. One of his greatest joys was sitting in the driveway at dawn on Christmas morning, waiting for lights to flick on so he could be the first through the door. He happily did it twice, to make sure all four grandkids felt that magic.

John is survived by his loving daughters, Cara Tirrell (Ashland) and Caitlin Tirrell (Hopkinton); his devoted sons-in-law, Rick McHugh and Ed Perry; his cherished grandchildren; his best big sister, Patty Hanson (Framingham); sister, Elaine Tirrell (Charlestown); brother and best friend, the Hon. Richard Tirrell and his wife Joanne (Framingham); brother, William Tirrell (Thailand); former wife and dear friends, Kathie Hebden and her husband Bob (Falmouth); his beloved godson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends. He was predeceased by his loving siblings, Dottie Perry, Shirley Tirrell, and Frank Tirrell. His final days were spent surrounded by family who cared for him deeply. He did not walk his last steps alone.

Family and friends are invited to honor and remember John’s life by gathering for visiting hours in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. in Framingham on Friday, Nov. 21, from 4 to 6 pm. Please join the family for a celebration of life after the wake at La Cantina Restaurant, 911 Waverly St. in Framingham.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Framingham Heart Study and the Framingham Heart Study Research Fund.

Visit their donation site under BU at bit.ly/BU_FraminghamHeart, or write a check to Framingham Heart Study, in memory of John Tirrell, 73 Mount Wayte Ave., Framingham, MA 01702.