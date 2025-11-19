Chilmark, Aquinnah begin discussion on police regionalization

Chilmark is willing to open up discussion with the town of Aquinnah to support its dwindling police force, but town officials say they have their own staffing needs that will take priority.

On Tuesday night, Aquinnah Select Board members and the town’s chief of police brought a request to the Chilmark Select Board asking the neighboring up-Island town for help providing overnight, on-call police shifts in Aquinnah. They plan to formalize the request and delve further into the issue in a subsequent meeting likely in early December.

Compounded by a lack of new recruits, the Aquinnah Police Department is down to just the chief and a part-time deputy to cover the town after officers have either aged out, left for another department, or are on medical leave; instead of its own officers, the town has been paying State Troopers and Dukes County sheriff’s officers to patrol the town at a hefty price — as much as $700 a night as reported earlier this year, leaving the town looking for more help and turning to neighboring Chilmark.

In Chilmark on Tuesday, Aquinnah Police Chief Randhi Belain and select board member Tom Murphy told the neighboring select board that Aquinnah’s police force is currently paying $90 an hour for overnight, on-call coverage, oftentimes just to have someone sleep in Aquinnah and be available if needed.

“It’s getting costly. It’s not sustainable,” Belain said.

Aquinnah police are looking for officers from Chilmark to cover on-call shifts from midnight to 8 am.

While the Chilmark Select Board members were sympathetic to the challenges that Aquinnah police are facing, the town was also hesitant to approve the request, with concerns to the availability of their own officers. They also wanted to consider logistics before giving their green light.

Murphy clarified at the meeting that the request is primarily to open up formal communications between the two towns police chiefs, and not for immediate commitment.

“My request tonight is to ask for permission to start conversations between chiefs,” said Murphy.

While Chilmark Police Chief Sean Slavin said his department is already at capacity and struggling to fill their own gaps.

“My main concern is my officers and my town,” said Slavin in the meeting. He said that they would likely have to speak with the patrolmen’s union in order to see if his officers could take extra shifts in Aquinnah. “That’s not to say we aren’t open to helping out but anything that would come would have to be through discussion with the union.”

There is already a framework in place that allows Chilmark officers to respond to the neighboring town. A current memorandum of understanding between the two towns allows for on duty Aquinnah officers to request backup from Chilmark, but town officials said the agreement would need to be amended to more accurately fit Aquinnah’s request.

“This would be a little bit different because there wouldn’t be a duty officer in Aquinnah the request would be coming from the com-center, but it would require a little rework,” said Slavin.

While the current issue hitting the Aquinnah police department is primarily a lack of emergency and on-call personnel, a broader question suggested Tuesday is if towns should consider regionalizing police departments in the future. Murphy pushed for a wider discussion on regionalization.

“There are two issues: one is on-call — the emergency nature. If we can stabilize that, then there needs to be a discussion with people who are concerned for the future of the police force on this Island,” said Murphy. “Regionalization is a difficult word but it’s the way of the future for sure. We love having six of everything here, but sometimes it turns out to be challenging.”

Chilmark selectboard members requested that Belain and Murphy formalize their request in writing before Chilmark makes any decisions. Per request of Chilmark, Belain and Murphy plan to return at the next Chilmark Select Board meeting.