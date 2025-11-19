The inspiration to volunteer is currently at an all-time high as we approach Thanksgiving. On an Island with hundreds of nonprofit organizations, it shouldn’t be too hard to find one that aligns with your goals. Whether you’re looking to cook meals, write letters, or clean up the outdoors, Martha’s Vineyard has some incredible nonprofits that could really use your help. Check out volunteer opportunities on The MV Times at mvtimes.com/community/volunteer-opportunities to find your ideal volunteer experience. Needless to say, time is definitely valuable, but if you can spare actual money, I’m sure plenty of Edgartown nonprofits can put it to good use!

While we’re on the note of donating, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, led by parishioners Shanalee Williams and Levor King, is sending abundant donations they’ve been collecting to their island brothers and sisters in Jamaica. It’s a most necessary cause — reach out to them if you’d like to help.

And if you’re looking for something to do on St. Andrew’s Day, also known as Sunday, Nov. 23, the church will honor their patron saint, Andrew, and play host to the M.V. Scottish Society for the blessing of tartans at the service at 9 am, followed by a delicious potluck brunch in the Parish Hall after. All are welcome!

In more food news, I have a few things to mention:

Make sure to not miss the Wicked Burger Sunday Special “New England Patriots Package” at Wicked Burger (258 Upper Main St.)! Get 10 Wicked Signature Burgers for just $10 each, but only on Sundays! It’s the perfect match: football and wicked good burgers!

I recently worked on a restaurant consulting project for Town MV (227 Upper Main St.); go check out the new menu and let me know how you like it! While working on the food menu, I noticed they have a “Cocktail for the Community” on their drink menu, where $1 of every cocktail sold is donated to the Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard. This season’s cocktail is the Autumn Punch, which is vodka, limoncello, lemon, orange juice, cinnamon syrup, and a red wine floater — a delicious drink! Please drink responsibly, and if you do drink, consider this cocktail, which benefits our community.

This week, stop into Soigne (190 Upper Main St), our very own local gourmet market with quite literally the best brownies (in my personal opinion) in town! Not only brownies, but Soigne is packed with unique and creative ingredients, sauces, pastas, cookies, and much more. Walk in, chat with Puppy, and pick up a few new and exciting culinary products. I picked up some Indian papadums that I can make at home, plus a jar of cilantro chutney. Could I make both of these things at home? Yes, but I’d rather buy them and support local businesses!

That’s all I have for this week, aside from birthdays. Jane Barrington turned 5 on Nov. 12, and celebrated with her favorite dinner of clam chowder and truffle fries at Rockfish, her mom Sara informed me — my kind of kid! Birthdays coming this week include Rali Ivanova on Nov. 20, Tanya Cruz Taylor on Nov. 21, Fallon Pulford on Nov. 22, and Doriana Klumik and Katie Stafford on Nov. 26 — cheers to you all!