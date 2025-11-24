Circuit Arts, M.V. Playhouse announce merger

Two arts giants on Martha’s Vineyard are poised to merge.

Leaders with Circuit Arts, a long-time Island nonprofit, and Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse in Vineyard Haven, the longest running professional theater company on the Island, announced on Monday that they are exploring combining into a “single, creatively driven and financially strong organization,” reads a statement from the M.V. Playhouse.

“Both our institutions are dedicated to creating accessible, meaningful, and diverse cultural experiences — year-round and Island-wide,” Playhouse board of directors chair Gerald Yukevich shared in a statement on Monday, which was sent through an email blast. “Together, we can broaden our artistic reach and ensure that live theater, film, music, comedy, and community events continue to enrich the Vineyard for years to come.”

The merger is expected to take place over the next several months.

The news follows the upcoming retirement of MJ Bruder Munafo, the artistic and executive director at the M.V. Playhouse, who had been with the organization since 1986. She is retiring at the end of the year. The Playhouse, which operates in an old Methodist meetinghouse built in 1833, was established in 1982.

Circuit Arts, which recently celebrated 25 years, produces the annual Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival, plays, and musical performances at the Grange Hall in West Tisbury. Under the proposed structure, the Playhouse will keep its identity and become part of the Circuit Arts family of brands.

“Today, I am thrilled to share news of another meaningful opportunity to amplify the arts on Martha’s Vineyard,” Circuit Arts executive director Brian Ditchfield said in a statement. “Both institutions share a commitment to accessible, inspiring, and diverse cultural experiences, year round and Islandwide.”

Brooke Hardman Ditchfield, director of Circuit Stage, will also serve as artistic director of the Playhouse throughout the transition and could assume that role permanently following a merger. Hardman Ditchfield has also been the drama teacher at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School since 2014, and has over two decades of theater experience in New York City, Chicago, Boston, and the Island.