Cheers to good arts news

To the Editor:

Upon hearing of MJ Munafo’s retirement as director of the Playhouse, I immediately thought of Brooke Hardman Ditchfield as the best possible person to fill her buskins. My next thought was how much she has brought to our high school actors, and what a loss it would be if she gave that up. Imagine my delight to learn that she will continue with both! Congratulations all around: MJ for a job exceedingly well done, Brian Ditchfield for bringing Brooke to our shores, and Brooke, as she continues to serve our Island theater community.

Young and old, we all will benefit!

Mary-Jean Miner

Vineyard Haven