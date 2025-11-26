Vineyard hockey ready for a new era 

At the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, winter sports are right around the corner, and for the Island’s varsity hockey program, not only are they welcoming another opportunity to compete in the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) state tournament, but a new era with a fresh coaching staff, after Coach Matt Mincone retired in April after 27 years.

Stepping in as head coach is Mike Snowden, a 1999 MVRHS graduate who played on the Island’s 1999 hockey team, which was a runner-up in the MIAA state tournament under Coaches Steven Donovan and Mike Jackson.

Born and raised on-Island, Snowden works as an Edgartown Police lieutenant, and was Mincone’s assistant coach for the past two hockey seasons before being named as the new head coach in May.

“My philosophy is to empower the kids to make their own decisions, where it creates a level of self-accountability,” said Snowden. “By allowing them a seat at the table, I want to build more accountability in the overall process of the program, and the goals we plan to achieve as a team.”

With a couple of weeks before the first practice, Snowden said the team still needs to bond more to identify its goals and expectations for the season. One focus for Snowden is reconnecting the program with its rich historic roots.

“We are still looking for our identity,” said Snowden. “One of my big things is I’m trying to bring back the history of the program — it’s not just about what happens on the ice, it’s about something bigger than ourselves, and that starts with knowing where it all began.”

Accompanying Snowden this season are Assistant Coaches Joe Merry and Craig Mundt, both Vineyard hockey alumni and graduates of MVRHS.

“The season presents an incredible opportunity to compete and build a foundation for the future, with a close-knit group of players and strong leadership,” said Snowden. “The boys are eager to write their own chapter in the Island’s hockey history.”

As a lieutenant at the Edgartown Police Department, Snowden values developing relationships and helping others, and is looking forward to teaching these lessons to the Island hockey community.

“I enjoy being around a great group of kids, watching them grow, and seeing the respect they have for the game. It’s a small way of giving back for all the game has done for me and our community,” said Snowden. “I’m looking forward to a new chapter, and I’m looking forward to the season with a great group of players and a great coaching staff.”