This month I got to chat with the Chef Carlos Montoya, co-owner of Vineyard Haven’s newest fresh pasta shop and restaurant, The Maker. Colombian born, Queens, New York raised, and an Island resident since 2008, Carlos has an incredibly diverse culinary background with over 20 years of experience in the field. I was lucky enough to work alongside him while he served as the head chef of the Sweet Life Cafe, and while all of his dishes were uniquely and profoundly delicious, there was something especially wonderful about his homemade pasta. Back then I described it as the perfect texture- silky and light, but still with enough depth to stand up to its accompaniments. So of course when he founded The Maker with his dynamic partner Sheenagh Caridi, it was Serendipitous. Here are three questions with Chef Carlos Montoya:

What was the one thing you believe truly pushed you down the culinary path?

It really started from just wanting to replicate my grandmother’s food. I visited her in Colombia when I was 13 and for some reason, I was just super drawn to what she was doing in the kitchen. I wanted to know all about what she was cooking and how she was making it. My interest in it and passion just continued to grow from there.

I know opening your own restaurant has been a dream of yours for so long. What made you decide to go with a fresh pasta shop and cafe?

I realized as a young chef that I didn’t know much about pasta, and at that point I really wanted to learn as much as possible, and so I started to dig into pasta making. Then during the winter of 2012, I helped open up an Italian restaurant in the Historical Society building on Columbus Avenue in New York City. There was an acclaimed chef and professional pasta maker that came from Philly looking to build a team there, and that is where I learned a lot about it. I grew to love it so much that when I came back to the island that summer to cook at Sweet Life, I started putting pastas on the menu and getting incredible responses. Pasta continues to be my favorite canvas.

What are you most looking forward to about the future of The Maker?

We were finally able to obtain our liquor license, and Sheenagh had an incredible beverage program ready to go. I am really excited for our guests to get to experience that, and I am also just excited to continue to work to become an established, well known and well loved year-round restaurant on Martha’s Vineyard.

The Maker Pasta Shop & Cafe is located at 399 State Road in Vineyard Haven. They are currently open for lunch Monday through Saturday 11 am to 3 pm, for dinner Monday through Saturday 5 pm to 9 pm, and the pasta shop is open Monday through Saturday 11 am to 9 pm. You can call 508 687 9794 or visit https://www.themakerpastashop.com/ for more information.