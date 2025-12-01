Falmouth Academy readies for boarding program

A private school in Falmouth has taken its next step to house students from the Island and elsewhere.

Falmouth Academy announced it has purchased the Captain’s Manor Inn in Falmouth to launch a five-day boarding school program beginning next September.

“The new boarding program will allow us to extend the reach of our mission-driven college preparatory program to families who value our academic culture but live too far away for a daily commute,” David Perry, head of the academy, said in a statement. “The Captain’s Manor Inn provides a warm, home-like residential program within walking distance of campus—an ideal setting for students to live and learn.”

The school will develop its program and renovate the property over the next year, and Perry highlighted in his statement that students can “gain independence during the week” and return to their communities on weekends.

Up to 15 students will be housed in the previous inn, which was built in 1849 as Falmouth’s first summer residence. The property is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places as a part of the Falmouth Village Green Historic District.

Liz Lerner, Falmouth Academy director of marketing and communications, said 29 students currently commute from the Vineyard. While the school hasn’t “heard anything officially” from Island families about a need to board their children, Lerner said this can provide some Vineyarders some flexibility. She said it could be beneficial for families who live farther away from the Tisbury ferry terminal, like Edgartown or Aquinnah.

“But for many years they’ve been sailing successfully on the Steamship [Authority],” Lerner said, highlighting how the ferry ride was a time for students to do homework, socialize, or relax.

Lerner declined to comment on the finances of the purchase, but Barnstable County records show this is a major investment for the school. According to the Barnstable County Registry of Deeds, the school purchased the inn last month for $4.1 million from previous owners and Falmouth residents Randolph and Patricia Laublin. The school also entered into a $2.4 million mortgage with SeaFive, Inc., a subsidiary of the Cape Cod Five bank.

For more information about the boarding program, visit https://www.falmouthacademy.org/admissions/boarding or contact the school’s admissions office at admissions@falmouthacademy.org. More details are expected to be released in 2026.