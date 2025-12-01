M.V. Center For Living: December 2025

Dementia and Caregiver Support

Mary Holmes, Executive Director • 508-939-9440

maryh@mcventer4living.org • mvcenter4living.org

Yoga for Living was a great success, thanks to our generous sponsors: ArtCliff Diner, Cronig’s Market, Firecat Farm with Second Bloom MV, the Green Room, Island Food Products, MVY Radio, and Quitsa Kitchen.

Announcements

MVCL will be closed Dec. 5 for professional development, and Dec. 25 and 26 for Christmas.

Volunteer companions needed! Training provided. Call Ann Baird at 508-939-9440, ext. 105

Regular programs

Mon-Fri: 9 am – 3 pm, Supportive Day Program

Wed: 10 – 11 am, Early Memory Loss Support Group at the Tisbury COA.

Thu: Every third Thursday, 10 am to noon (Dec. 18), Music & Memory Cafe. All are welcome!

Fri: 11 am to noon, Open House.

Fri: 10 – 11:15 am, Dementia Caregiver Support Group on Zoom. Call for a link.

Services

Fees may apply. Call for more information.

Supportive Day Program: Activity and social program

Respite Innovations: Home visits to give caregivers a break

Dementia coaching: Make home life easier

Support groups: For both caregivers and those experiencing early memory loss

Resources and education: Remove stigma and learn strategies

The Supportive Day Program (SDP)

SDP is a daily program for older adults who may experience memory challenges or disability. Enriching activities and a family-style lunch create a day of community engagement, purpose, and meaning. Equally important is the respite provided for caregivers. When a caregiver has time for rest and self-care, the quality of life for both the caregiver and care recipient improves. Call Stacey Northrop (ext. 102) to learn about registration.

Respite Innovations

Respite Innovations brings person-centered engagement into the home, and affords caregivers time to take care of themselves. Call Ann Baird at MVCL if you are a caregiver who would benefit from a break! This program is also welcoming volunteers at this time. Please call Ann at 508-939-9440, ext. 105, for more information.

Resources and education

The Family Caregiver Support Program

advocates for caregivers, providing memory screenings, family meeting facilitation, ongoing Alzheimer’s and dementia education, and referrals to programs that can support your caregiving efforts. Our services at MVCL provide meaningful tools and tips for a better caregiving experience. We support any caregiver living on Martha’s Vineyard, or who is caring from afar for someone living here.

Caregiver counseling: We can help you navigate the system of public and private care for the best plan to meet your needs. Consultation can be provided in the home, at our office, or over the phone. We can meet with caregivers individually or as a family.

Dementia Friends

Dementia Friends USA is part of a global movement that is changing the way people think, act, and talk about dementia. By providing a free, one-hour Dementia Friends Information Session for your staff, you are helping the community better serve our neighbors. Contact Mary Holmes, Dementia Friends champion, at maryh@mvcenter4living.org or 508-939-9440 to arrange a free session today!