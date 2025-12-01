Student council spearheads new initiatives

This year, the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) student government has undergone a few changes. In addition to welcoming two new faculty advisors, elected representatives have introduced two new committees — student advisory council and spirit club — with the goal of increasing student representation in school affairs and creating more school spirit.

Traditionally, members of student government are responsible for planning and organizing pep rallies and other events and fundraisers throughout the year. So far this year, students have been working on a Bingo Night that will take place in December, and a Thanksgiving charity food drive, aiming to support students and families in need.

In response to a perceived lack of school spirit, the student government created spirit club, which is run by sophomores Madison Curelli and Charlotte Cramer. They hope to work with students interested in increasing school spirit and student participation in pep rallies, games, and events.

This year, history department chair Ena Thulin and Project Vine coordinator and history teacher Dhakir Warren have become the new faculty advisors.

Mr. Warren said, “Ena and I decided we would take over the reins from [former advisor and history teacher] Amy Jacques. I knew that I wanted to advise, and I knew that I couldn’t do it solo, but I wanted to help. Ena and I just said, ‘You know, let’s try to tackle this together.’ And so there was a need, and we wanted to support the school in that regard.”

Most notable among the changes is the creation of the student advisory council, which consists of a group of students who are not publicly elected for positions, but volunteer to help with student government projects.

“[The student advisory council] introduces new and more people into student government, to hear more from each grade. You don’t have to be a representative and you don’t have to be [elected] to be a part of student advisory or to help out,” said sophomore class treasurer Zoe Higgins. “It’s helping our community and it’s helping our individual grades.”

Elected officials at MVRHS aim to make student government a place where every student feels welcome to share ideas and concerns. Junior class vice president Addison Blake wishes that more students realized how easy it is to get involved.

“It doesn’t have to be as select a group as it is,” said Addison, adding that anyone can show up at the class meetings. “I feel like not a lot of people know much about it. [I think if more people attended class meetings], they’d find it’s not as scary as people think it is,” she said. “Definitely show up to the class meetings. You can just say whatever you want. Like, it’s just a free-for-all where you can speak your mind.”

Sophomore class representative Alexandra Royal suggested starting a Do-Good Committee after noticing that awards acknowledging students’ contributions to the school community were only given out by teachers. The committee aims to acknowledge students who have made a positive impact on the school by allowing peers, rather than teachers, to recognize one another.

Stela Duncheva was elected freshman class president. Her advice to students is this: “You can’t just wait around for someone to come in and be who you want and [to be someone] who actually cares,” she said. She added that she took her mother’s advice before choosing to run this year. Her mother told her, “If you want to see change, you have to be it,” Stela said.