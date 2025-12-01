Tisbury Council on Aging: December 2025

WEEKLY ACTIVITIES

Mondays

9:30 – 10:30 am, Line Dancing with Catie

11 -12 pm, Chair Yoga with Kat

11:30 am, Bowling at the Barn in O.B.

1 – 3:30 pm, Mah Jong

1-3 pm, Silver Quilters

Call on Monday to make a lunch reservation for Thursday: 508-693-4393 ext. 466.

Tuesdays

8:30 – 9:30 am, Earlybird Fitness

10 – 11 am, Fitness with Catie

11:05 – noon, Chair Volleyball

Wednesdays

8:30 am, Town Walkers (meet at the Riverhead Frisbee Park on Barnes Road)

9 am, Play Readers with Discussion

1 pm, Ukulele Players

1 pm, Pick-Up Ping Pong (lower level)

Thursdays

8:30 -9:30 am, Earlybird Fitness

10 -11 am, Fitness with Catie

11:05 – noon, Cornhole

Lunch at Noon. Reservations on the prior Monday.

Call Nicole at 508-693-4393, ext. 466. $4 suggested donation.

Fridays

9 – 9:50 am, Yoga with Kat

10 – 11 am, Chair Yoga with Kat

11:15 – 12:15 am, Chair Volleyball

Announcements

Visit our website, www.tisburycoa.com.

Free Legal Advice with Atty. Bergeron, Thursday, Dec. 11, 1 – 3 pm. Please call 508-696-4205

for an appointment.

Pop in to see Alex Elvin’s art hanging in the Living Room.

Holiday Cardmaking with local artist Wendy Gal, Tuesday, Dec. 9. 1-3 pm. Drop in. Supplies provided!

Soup is on! Friday, Dec. 19: First come, first served!

Cookie Decorating, Friday, Dec. 19, 1 – 3 pm. Supplies provided.

Food Rescue, every weekday, 9:45 am

Please call 508-696-4205 to borrow or donate medical equipment. We have a large supply — before you buy, check with us. Call for information on legal help, the home modification program, shopping assistance, and more …