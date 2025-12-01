Tisbury Council on Aging: December 2025

WEEKLY ACTIVITIES
Mondays
9:30 – 10:30 am, Line Dancing with Catie
11 -12 pm, Chair Yoga with Kat
11:30 am, Bowling at the Barn in O.B.
1 – 3:30 pm, Mah Jong
1-3 pm, Silver Quilters
Call on Monday to make a lunch reservation for Thursday: 508-693-4393 ext. 466.
Tuesdays
8:30 – 9:30 am, Earlybird Fitness
10 – 11 am, Fitness with Catie
11:05 – noon, Chair Volleyball
Wednesdays
8:30 am, Town Walkers (meet at the Riverhead Frisbee Park on Barnes Road)
9 am, Play Readers with Discussion
1 pm, Ukulele Players
1 pm, Pick-Up Ping Pong (lower level)
Thursdays
8:30 -9:30 am, Earlybird Fitness
10 -11 am, Fitness with Catie
11:05 – noon, Cornhole
Lunch at Noon. Reservations on the prior Monday.
Call Nicole at 508-693-4393, ext. 466. $4 suggested donation.
Fridays
9 – 9:50 am, Yoga with Kat
10 – 11 am, Chair Yoga with Kat
11:15 – 12:15 am, Chair Volleyball
Announcements
Visit our website, www.tisburycoa.com.
- Free Legal Advice with Atty. Bergeron, Thursday, Dec. 11, 1 – 3 pm. Please call 508-696-4205
for an appointment.
- Pop in to see Alex Elvin’s art hanging in the Living Room.
- Holiday Cardmaking with local artist Wendy Gal, Tuesday, Dec. 9. 1-3 pm. Drop in. Supplies provided!
- Soup is on! Friday, Dec. 19: First come, first served!
- Cookie Decorating, Friday, Dec. 19, 1 – 3 pm. Supplies provided.
- Food Rescue, every weekday, 9:45 am
Please call 508-696-4205 to borrow or donate medical equipment. We have a large supply — before you buy, check with us. Call for information on legal help, the home modification program, shopping assistance, and more …