Hospital launches virtual primary care appointments

The Island’s hospital announced the launch of a new virtual primary care service on Tuesday, citing a waitlist for providers of over a thousand locals as one motivation.

Mass General Brigham Care Connect, the new online primary care service, will be available to locals starting on Dec. 2. According to hospital representatives, those who are on the primary care waitlist can expect a notification through Patient Gateway, the online portal used by the hospital for test results and appointments, with details on how to sign-up.

Claire Seguin, chief nurse and vice president of operations at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, said the administration is excited about this step.

“We are building, here at the hospital, on the progress we’ve made over the past five years to improve access to primary care on the Island,” Seguin said in an interview. “Our goal is to provide primary care to anyone who wants it, starting today.”

The virtual appointments will be available to Islanders over the age of 18. MassHealth and other insurance will be accepted for the service per policy parameters, and it offers 24/7 virtual access.

Seguin said she hopes the service will help “bridge the gap” for Islanders who are without a primary care provider.

“All care, both virtual and in-person, is delivered by clinicians. We actually hired 20 physicians to staff this line, and they would work collaboratively with folks here at the hospital to do anything that needs to be done in person. It’s kind of modern and flexible and innovative,” Seguin added.

A recently published Community Health Needs Assessment, authored by the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and Island Health Care, pointed to a severe lack of primary care providers on the Island. According to the report, which referenced county data from 2021 on the topic, there was an estimated one primary care provider per 2,110 people in Dukes County, versus the state average of 990 per provider.

The issue was also brought up in an analysis by the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, published in October, that specifically looked at the health needs for Islanders over the age of 55 and found the lack of primary care providers to be of high concern for that population.

The Commission’s report named telehealth appointments as a possible solution for older Islanders to access care but also noted that the population who may need the service the most also needs help navigating the technology.

Care Connect uses AI technology from K Health, a company that has launched similar programs across the country, for scheduling and intake. It can be used as a permanent substitute for in-person appointments or as an interim option for those who are on the waitlist before they receive in-person care.

The virtual service is available in English with Spanish translation coming soon, though there was no information in the press release about the program being available in Portuguese. The hospital was not immediately available for comment on the matter. They do offer Brazilian Portuguese translators on their in-person team and staff members utilize a language program for hospital appointments when needed.