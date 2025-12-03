Celebrating MVRHS Graduates: John Averill

Jon Averill, class of 1989, had a good high school experience academically, and played football –– but no other extracurriculars, because he was working after school for his dad, Preston Averill, who ran Averill Distributors. Someday, Jon wanted to own his own business, and also wanted to be a cross-country trucker. Guess what? He did both!

After high school, he enlisted in the Army. According to Jon, his dad had told all three of his kids: “‘After graduation, you had to leave the Island’ –– and whatever you chose to do (college or work or military), they would support you, but you had to leave in order to choose the Island to return to.”

The military provided Jon the training in transportation that he so wanted, and it also provided travel, something this Island kid had not had. Jon served in Berlin for two of his four years. He also traveled in-state to Seattle and Missouri and ended up in the Mojave Desert. He was able to work on transportation and driving trucks through most of his military life.

After completing his service, Jon worked for an overland trucking company that transported household goods to all 48 states. He drove for six years, but then came back to the Island, where he could continue driving while also beginning to build on that other part of his dream: owning the family business, Cash & Carry. As we talked, I saw how Jon truly believes in hard work and following one’s dreams, but is so appreciative of what he has been given and what he has accomplished. Today, Jon and his wife, Kim, run the Cash & Carry business. Their sons are now in college, but whenever they are available, they pitch in. It is truly a “family affair.” Jon loves being married to Kim, being a dad, having a family, and living and working on Martha’s Vineyard.

Thank you, Jon, for your service both in the military and to our Island. Your hard work and your tireless effort are impressive and make us, once again, so very proud of our MVRHS grads!

Marge Harris was a teacher at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School for 27 years. You can contact her at margeharris@comcast.net. This column appears twice a month.