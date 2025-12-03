Edgartown is gearing up for the 44th “Christmas in Edgartown,” and the energy in town is palpable. The shops are being thoughtfully decorated, the lights are twinkling at night, and I’m just giddy to celebrate the season alongside everyone else. The Edgartown Board of Trade truly does a spectacular job putting this all together, so make sure to check out the list of events and happenings –– I’ll break down a few of my favorites to note in my next column, as the weekend draws closer. In the meantime, here are some festive events to attend this week:

The Holiday Garland-Making Workshop at the Edgartown Library happens on Dec. 4 from 5:30 to 7 pm. Head to the library to make your very own garland at this fun and festive workshop, hosted by Programs Coordinator Claudia Taylor and Collection Development Librarian Caroline Drogin. Using dried citrus slices, warmed whole spices, a needle and thread, and ribbons, you will learn how to create a beautiful decoration for yourself, or to give to family or friends. All supplies will be provided. Please note: This program is intended for adults. Registration is required.

Then, the Island Community Chorus, under the direction of William Peek, will present its holiday concert, “All One Hope –– All One Song,” on Dec. 6 at 7:30 pm and Dec. 7 at 3 pm at the Old Whaling Church. The chorus will offer a program of joyful seasonal music, ranging from selections from Saint–Saëns’ “Christmas Oratorio” to 21st-century carols, songs, and choruses. There’s a $20 suggested donation at the door (students and children free). A reception will follow the concert. All are welcome!

Maybe not as festive, but still important, there’s a Special Town Meeting on Dec. 9 at 7 pm at the Old Whaling Church. Play an active part of your town and join! And if you’re an Edgartonian, make sure to sign up for the town’s text notification system –– it’s quite informative, shout-out to our very own Adam Darack for keeping us all in the loop. They use it for sending out urgent notices. To sign up for this, text the word Edgartown to 877-550-8627. I met Adam a couple of years back, and it was eye-opening to know there was an actual human behind these texts that I’d been receiving for years. It was a conversation of basically me asking what the town deems essential to send out via text and what isn’t as essential. It’s all a matter of perspective, isn’t it? From town offices closing to wildfires and more, if you had access to send one text to the entire town, what would it say? Send me an email at marnely@gmail.com — I want to read your ideas and have a chat with Adam, ha!

Happy birthday wishes go out to Donna Creighton on Dec. 5, Dan Cooney on Dec. 8, Ralston Francis on Dec. 9, and David Welch on Dec. 11. May your birthday week be merry and bright!