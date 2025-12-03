“Everything will be O.K. in the end. If it’s not O.K., it’s not the end.” –John Lennon

John Lennon was a poet, a musician, an activist, and a visionary. He was also my favorite Beatle. I remember him on Dec. 8, when he left this world too soon.

I was out in Western Massachusetts over Thanksgiving, and it was winter out there! It snowed, which was pretty, but it was frigidly cold. With a daytime high of 32°, it was painful-to-the-face kind of cold. It made me appreciate our relatively balmy November weather, and I won’t be complaining about the temperature here anymore –– as long as it stays above freezing.

The full moon that rises on Dec. 4 is the third and final supermoon of 2025. Known as the Cold Moon (for kind of obvious reasons), this should be a dramatic and bright moon if you can catch it just as it rises, around 6:14 pm. It will be followed by the peak of the Geminid meteor showers on Dec. 13–24, which should also be a dazzling display. Bundle up!

This Friday, Dec. 5, is First Friday in Vineyard Haven. It will kick off “’Tis the Season in Tisbury,” a weekend filled with events, music, and local vendors. Be sure to check it out.

Here in our town, the lights are lit, and the season has begun. My favorite Christmas tree is shining in Sunset Lake! On Sunday, Dec. 7, the P.A. Club invites you and your little ones for Cookies with Santa at 1:30 pm –– don’t be late, or you’ll be on the naughty list!

The Oak Bluffs Holiday Stroll is on Dec. 11 and 12 from 3 to 7 pm. Downtown shops and artisan pop-ups will offer great shopping and festive treats.

The library is hosting fun events this weekend. Gingerbread House decorating is Saturday from 3 to 4:30 pm –– for kids ages 8 and up, and adults who are young at heart! You can gather a group of four to six people and show your creativity! All materials provided, and it’s free, but preregistration is required. Call 508-693-9433 or email mlynch@clamsnet.org.

“A Christmas Carol” will be presented in a dramatic and fun reading, adapted by Anna Marie D’Addarie and performed by the library staff on Saturday, Dec. 6, at 7 pm and Sunday, Dec. 7, at 2 pm.

Christmas in Edgartown kicks off on Thursday, Dec., 11 with its evening of enchantment from 5 to 7 pm. This year’s theme is “Land of the Northern Lights.”

Happy Birthday on Dec. 4 to Lianna Loughman! She shares the day with Gail Barmakian and Bill Anderson Jr. Dec. 5 is the day for balloons for Donna Creighton and Melissa Mahoney. Dr. Dave Tuminaro, who cares for our animals, celebrates on Dec. 7. Also sending birthday hugs on the 7th to Lynn Rebello and Rose Cogliano, two amazing women! Vamp Campbell celebrates on the 8th. Margaret Oliveira celebrates on the 9th, probably on a sunny beach! Margaret shares the day with Martha’s Vineyard’s Hawaiian son, John Cruz. Happy birthday to Patrick Parker and Lorraine Parrish on the 10th.

Send me your news!