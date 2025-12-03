Heard on Main Street: Friends, like quilts, give warmth and comfort to life.

I am very sorry to share the news that Bruce Boren died last week. I heard the many cards from the Island gave him several happy days to celebrate his last birthday. His family lives at 1 Chase Road, Fairhaven MA 02719.

Thanksgiving was fun for me. My daughter came for a few days to share the feast prepared by the Black Dog Café. She also helped with a few chores, including helping me to sort through a couple of piles of papers.

And she put up a few silver and red streamers to try to convince the turkeys not to fly up onto my roof at night. My house tops a slight hill, so the roof gives them an easy platform to soar off high onto the branches in the trees beyond the house, where the turkeys like to roost at night.

As you have heard me say about the flocks of turkeys: They are very annoying, but they do eat ticks, I hope.

What are your plans about Christmas cards this year? My first Christmas card came from my English cousin, who makes beautiful cards and writes wonderful letters. I do appreciate the old friends who send their news, especially those we cannot visit or call. I love the updates about the adult kids and the grandchildren as well. I delight in the recall of shared memories. But as some of my friends have noted: email, e-cards, and phone calls available.

I have been reading “An Unfinished Love Story: A Personal History of the 1960s” by Doris Kearns Goodwin. Her husband, Dick Goodwin, was a speech writer for President Kennedy and President Johnson, as well as Senator Robert Kennedy. Dick became a personal friend with some members of the Kennedy family. This volume is indeed “a personal history of the 1960s.”

The author has many insights into national events from that time. To me it is sometimes confusing as to just what my own memory is of many events back in the 1960s. There are others of which I am sure I was never aware. I do find myself going back to reconsider something I have just read.

My kids and grandkids laugh about me losing my memory. But they won’t be laughing when there are no eggs under the Christmas tree.

I hear that Bud Raymond’s Mom turns 102 on Dec 4. She still lives alone in Holden, and is doing great. You may remember that she threw out the first pitch at a Woo Sox game a few years back!

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Sarah Wajda today. Sunday belongs to Jesse Chandler. Doug Cabral parties on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: You know that Santa comes by ferry because it is deer week on the Island.