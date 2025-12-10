On Friday, Dec. 12, from 4 to 6 pm, the Rotary Club and the Federated Church will co-host a celebration of Habitat for Humanity of Martha’s Vineyard. The reception is part of the two-day “No Room in the Inn” display of more than 75 crèches. These nativity scenes will be exhibited inside the 1828 Meeting House during Christmas in Edgartown. There will also be a silent auction featuring a delightful variety of offerings, including a two-hour Edgartown sail, lots of Island sweets, and special gems from the Habitat basement. The reception will offer an opportunity to meet Greg Orcutt, Habitat’s director, as well as church historian Elizabeth Villard. The Federated Church is located at 45 South Summer St. in Edgartown. This is a free event. For more information, call 508-280-3068.