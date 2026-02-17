Big Easy, Big Joy | Mardi Gras Feast at Black Joy Kitchen

On February 17, be sure to catch the next installment of Black Joy Kitchen’s Chef’s Table Series. Chef Ting and the Black Joy Kitchen team invite you to gather for a festive feast drawing from the spirit of the Big Easy —where flavor moves like a second line and every dish tells a story. Expect bold, soulful plates like po’ boy fritters, deeply simmered. $75-$250 Seating starts at 6 and 6:15 pm. 7 Oakland Avenue, Oak Bluffs. Limited-seating so reserve your table now!

