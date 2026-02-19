Rosemarie Haigazian, 74, of Edgartown, passed away on Feb. 4, 2026, at Newton Wellesley Hospital, after a brief illness. She fought a long and valiant battle with multiple sclerosis.

Rosemarie was born in Philadelphia, Penn., on Sept. 19, 1951, to Alishan Haigazian and Mary Haigazian, and spent her childhood living in the family funeral home.

Moving to Martha’s Vineyard in 1969, Rosemarie put herself through college and law school, working at the Mansion House, selling real estate, and running the Boston House.

She graduated from Suffolk University in 1974, received her MBA at Suffolk University in 1977, and earned her law degree at Suffolk Law School in 1977. She opened her office in her under-construction home and was fond of telling people that when she started, the office telephone was in a wooden box on a tree in the yard.

Rosemarie was the first woman attorney to open an office on the Vineyard and braved the waters of an all-male bar with stubbornness and courage. She was always ready with a story, joke, or advice to new Island attorneys. She had the gift of gab and loved conversation with everyone.

A lawyer for 49 years, Rosemarie primarily practiced family law, and was a very strong advocate for her clients. She was a member of the Massachusetts Bar, Massachusetts Continuing Legal Education, and the Duke’s County Bar Association, past member of the Edgartown Finance Committee, and past president of Martha’s Vineyard Youth Hockey.

Rosemarie had a great love of dogs, and at one time bred Boston Terriers. She, with her office staff, ran the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Fair Dog Show for almost 40 years.

She is survived by her son Joseph B. Robichau and his partner, Ashley, and their three children; son John B. Robichau and his wife, Jenna, and their two children; sister Berjoohy Haigazian Murray of Mount Laurel, N.J.; brother Alishan Haigazian Jr. of Edgartown; and sister Alise Haigazian of Edgartown.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.