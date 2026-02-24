SSA rep interviews postponed

The finalists’ interviews for the Island’s next Steamship Authority board representative have been delayed following the powerful blizzard that hit the Island.

The Dukes County Commissioners announced in a press release that the public interviews, which were scheduled for Feb. 25 at the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center in Vineyard Haven, have been “postponed to allow sufficient time for conditions to normalize.” A new date, time, and possibly another location will be announced “as soon as they can be determined.”

The finalists are Gail Barmakian, Cameron Naron, and Ted Gavin. Each candidate brings a different set of experiences to the table. Barmakian, a lawyer, currently chairs the Oak Bluffs Wastewater Commission and previously served five terms on the town’s select board. Naron is the director of the federal Office of Maritime Security and previously served in the U.S. Coast Guard, retiring with the rank of captain. Gavin is a certified turnaround professional, a role that helps stabilize troubled companies. He also serves on the boards of several nonprofits, including the Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association, and as treasurer of the Hebrew Center.