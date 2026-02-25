Writing from the car as we drive from Visalia, Calif., to Las Vegas, Nev. — which means that yes, we are finally eastward-bound after a month on the road, and headed back home — someday. It seems that this has been the snowiest winter the Island has had, and I hope you fared well through it. It’s also school vacation week, and I am sending all the parents and caregivers all the good wishes, and extra patience with their young ones this week. Due to the weather and the timing, it’s a slow week on things to do in Edgartown, but there’s a signature event happening, plus some town notices you should be aware of.

Starting with this: The town of Edgartown seeks to fill the temporary position of part-time outreach worker for the Council on Aging. The position requires 12 to 18 hours a week, and responsibilities include maintaining contact with Edgartown older adults and facilitating access to services, transportation coordination, and other support and administrative functions. Application and full job description available at edgartown-ma.us, or contact lfamariss@edgartown-ma.us.

If you’re a local Edgartown business, this is also the time to get your hiring posts across the board — whether online or in person — as we all know that the start of the season will arrive in the blink of an eye.

As for something fun to do next week, get your tickets now for an inviting evening on March 6 of laughter, community, and exceptional cuisine, as Martha’s Vineyard’s finest chefs provide a live cooking demonstration and tasting experience! Titled “Island Flavors Unleashed: A Culinary Tasting Experience with Live Cooking Demos by Local Chefs,” this event is hosted by celebrity Chef Jon Ashton, and features Executive Chef Juan Martinez of the Harbor View Hotel, Chef Carlos Montoya of Maker Cafe, and Dan Martino of Cottage City Oysters.

Get to know these talented Island chefs, learn exclusive recipes, and experience the flavors that make Martha’s Vineyard’s culinary scene so amazing. Tickets are $128.50, and can be purchased online at bit.ly/IslandFlavorsUnleashed.

Birthday congratulations go out to Jenna DelSapio, Joanna Fairchild, and Todd Christy on March 1, Janet Hurley on March 2, Lizzie Wallo and Susan Sanford on March 4, Jason Benko on March 5, and Lis Buford on March 6! These are all special people, but I want to give an extra-special shout-out to Lis, who is the creator of the informative site and social media accounts mvacay.com and @mvacay on Instagram. If you haven’t checked out her account, give her the birthday gift of doing so; Lis puts so much work into curating Island information for locals and visitors, and her newsletter is my favorite subscription in my inbox!