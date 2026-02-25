Edgartown Council on Aging – March 2026

Weekly Events

Monday

9:30 am: Seated Yoga, No Class March 9

11:30 am: Edgartown Bowling and Lunch at the Barn, Bistro, $10 for Edgartown residents

12:30 pm: Bridge

Tuesday

Edgartown Shopping Shuttle; call the Anchors to register.

9 am: Yoga with Carol Vega

10 am: Knitting

12 pm: Tuesday lunch

1:15 pm: Mah Jongg

Wednesday

9:30 am: Tai Chi with Nan Doty

12:30 pm: Bridge

*Bridge at MVRHS, March 4 and 18

Thursday

9:30 am: Intro to Tai Chi with Nan Doty

11 am: New! Women’s Coffee

12 – 1 pm: Souper Thursday. Free!

Friday

Edgartown Shopping Shuttle; call the Anchors to register.

9 – 11 am: Men’s Group

12 pm: Friday Cafe

1:15 pm: Mah Jongg

March calendar

Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome! Register for programs in advance by calling 508-627-4368.

Tues. and Fri. lunches: Meals served at noon. Call by noon the day before to register. Visit edgartowncoa.com for our menu.

March 3: Wellness Clinic and blood pressure checks during lunch. Drop-in noon to 1 pm

March 6: SHINE appointments with Bill Glazier. Please call or email the Anchors to schedule.

March 10: 11 am, Coffee with a Cop

March 11: Hearing checks with Shawn Woodbrey of At Home Hearing. Call for an appointment. Shawn is here on the second Wednesday of the month.

March 13: Drop-In Tech Help with Rizwan Malik.

March 17: St. Patrick’s Day Lunch with musical entertainment by Andy Herr and Friends.

March 19: 2 pm, “Age Well: The Power of Nature — Boosting Health & Happiness.” Join us for this Road Scholar Live Lecture. Most of us know that spending time in nature feels good, but research shows that the benefits are deeper and more far-reaching than you might expect. Join Dr. Catherine Sanderson, author and expert in positive psychology, to explore how green and blue spaces (oceans, rivers, and lakes) can reduce stress, ease anxiety, improve creativity and even aid physical healing. In this Age Well lecture, you’ll learn why even a houseplant or a glimpse of the outdoors matters, and walk away with simple ways to bring more nature into your daily life.

March 20: 8:30 am, ECOA Board meets at the Anchors

March 20: noon, Birthday Cafe to celebrate March birthdays.