Islanders Write: Getting published

Shelf space — would that be called “shelf estate”? — for local authors in both Vineyard bookstores has expanded in the past two decades, in large part due to the fact that there are even more ways to get a book published now. Books that are self-published, published through hybrid presses, or through boutique, independent, niche, academic, or micro presses, are nudging into spaces that were once commanded by traditional publishers, which is why 30 or so years ago, the answer to the question, “How do I get a book published?” was a lot more straightforward than it is today.

More books by local authors means there are more authors on the Island in March with stories about how they got published, and what they learned on the path to publication. Over the weekend of March 14 and 15, Islanders Write and Edgartown Books are joining forces at Featherstone Center for the Arts to both celebrate Island authors and hear some of their stories.

After a day of writing workshops on Saturday, March 14 (see schedule online at islanderswrite.com), we invite everyone to meet and chat with Island authors for a Vineyard Authors Book Fair from 5 to 7 pm. As of now, we know of more than 30 authors (that’s right!) who will be on hand signing their books, and ready to engage in conversations about the art, craft, and business of writing.

The list of authors as of this writing — which is a week before you will be reading this story — includes John Abrams, Justen Ahren, Nancy Slonim Aronie, Morgan Baker, Norman Birnbach, Julia Blanter, Tom Dresser, Marc Favreau, Kate Feiffer, Noel Foy, Judith Hannan, Carole Hopson, Benita Jane, James W. Jennings, Kanta Lipsky, Dan Martino, Ginger McKnight-Chavers, Constance Messmer, Mathea Morais, Fan Ogilvie, Charles Sennott, Elizabeth Shick, Sherry Sidoti, Moira Convey Silva, Jennifer Smith Turner, Julia Spiro, Nancy Star, Spencer Steeves, Ellen Story, Susan Wasserman, Michael West, Sian Williams, Warren Woessner, and Gerry Yukevich (Ivan Cox).

Then, on Sunday, March 15, starting at 10 am, we will be speaking with authors and publishing professionals about the path to publication. Join us again at Featherstone to hear their stories. (Please note, this is a brown-bag lunch event; there will not be food for sale at the event this year.)

10 am: Tom Dresser, who has written extensively about the history of the Vineyard, will talk about how he connected with the History Press, and what it’s been like working with them.

10:45 am: Jennifer Smith Turner published her 2020 novel with a hybrid publisher at the start of the pandemic. She will discuss what she learned, and what’s changed with hybrid publishing since that fraught spring of 2020.

11:30 am: Nancy Slonim Aronie wanted to write a memoir, but couldn’t find a publisher for it, so she did a workaround and found a publisher who was interested in a book on how to write a memoir. Having figured out a way in, she followed up with a book on writing essays to get some of the amazing essays that came out of the Chilmark Writing Workshop published.

12:15 pm: John Abrams is an author, entrepreneur, and community activist. His most recent book, a business memoir and employee ownership guide, was published by Berrett-Koehler Publishers, which is an independent, mission-driven publishing company and a B Corp; its books are distributed by Penguin Random House.

12:45 pm: Commercial airline captain Carole Hopson’s debut novel, “A Pair of Wings,” was originally self-published. Traditional publishers took note of her impressive sales numbers, and Henry Holt bought the book, then republished it. Hopson’s story is inspiring, as are her attitude and innovative ideas.

1:30 pm: Rosemary Stimola is a highly regarded literary agent, primarily of children’s and young adult books. Stimola will talk about getting an agent, using an agent, and the trends she’s currently observing in the industry.

2:15 pm: Marc Favreau works on both sides of the publishing industry. He is the director of editorial programs at the New Press, and is the acclaimed author of five nonfiction books for young adults that were published by Little Brown.

3 pm: Charles Sennott comes from a family of storytellers, and wanted to be sure his mother’s life story was preserved for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and future generations. Sennott, who is a best-selling author, veteran journalist, and the publisher of The MV Times, will discuss how he rallied his family to come together for the project, and explain what they did and how to work with family members to write and publish a book about your loved one’s life.

For more information, visit islanderswrite.com, or email Kate Feiffer at kate@mvtimes.com. If you are an author here this March and would like to be part of the Vineyard Authors Book Fair, email Kate, or Mathew Tombers at Edgartown Books at mtombers@edgartownbooks.com.