NOTEWORTHY – March 2026

MVRHS Senior Luncheon

Monthly Senior Luncheons at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School’s Culinary Arts Dining Room are back for the school year! Enjoy a three-course gourmet dining experience for $15 (cash/check); 11 am seating, lunch is served at 11:15. Reservations are required; call 508-939-9440. Reservations may not be made for more than four people at a time.

March 12 menu

Roasted Mushroom Phyllo Tart

Roasted Salmon on Sardinian Couscous with roasted tomato and lemon-caper butter

Vanilla Panna Cotta with peach purée and shortbread

Senior Luncheon Calendar

March 12, April 9, and May 14

Emergency Food Program

For emergency food, please contact your local Council on Aging.

Shopping Shuttle

The Shopping Shuttle brings older adults residing in Oak Bluffs and Tisbury shopping and to run errands, Wed-Fri. Call M.V. Center for Living at 508-939-9440 for more information. The Shopping Shuttle will be closed Feb. 25, 26, and 27.

M.V. Mediation

Serving our community by providing education, outreach, mediation, conflict coaching, facilitation, and related services to help prevent and resolve conflicts. mvmediation.org, 508-693-2999