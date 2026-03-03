Beverly Jane Matthews

Beverly Jane (Shores) Matthews died peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, at the Henrietta Brewer House in Vineyard Haven, with her close family by her side. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her best friend and husband of 60 years, James Arthur (“Pete”) Matthews Jr. Her family was comforted in her final moments by a few quiet chuckles, knowing full well that Pete was there with her; no one could make her laugh like him.

Forever a child of the spring, Bev was born April 13, 1939, and lived a life surrounded by blooms. She and Pete were avid gardeners, and they proudly showcased their green thumbs on the garden walking tour in their hometown of Whitman. Bev loved the smell of lavender, making dried flower arrangements, and watching the goldfinches visit her backyard. She raised three children, Donna, John, and Jimmy, and, some would argue, also her husband Pete, in Whitman. Later, Bev and Pete would live in Punta Gorda, Fla., for a few years with other New England snowbirds before settling in Carver together until Pete’s passing. Bev then joined her family on Martha’s Vineyard after the pandemic, a spot she had loved visiting for decades to see her grandchildren, but begrudgingly accepted as “home” due to the absence of a Taco Bell on the island. (“You can’t win ’em all,” she would tell you.) She will be remembered fondly as a person with a soft spot for dogs, a desire to own every Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Fair T shirt in existence, and a voracious appetite for books.



Bev leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Warren Holmberg of Oak Bluffs; her son, James (“Jimmy”) Matthews of Oak Bluffs; her son, John; granddaughter Jennifer, her husband Kyle, and their children, Alison and Jacob of Oak Bluffs; granddaughter Michelle, her husband Michael, and their daughters, Maisie and Lucy of Acton; grandson David and his husband Leo, and bonus grandson Thiago of Edgartown; her sister Barbara; and her siblings-in-law, Wayne Matthews and Jayne Badore, and their loving families; as well as friends, caregivers, and neighbors. Her family wishes to extend special thanks to Sandy, Rachel, Nicole, Jay, and the other sweet souls at the Henrietta Brewer House, as well as Katherine at the M.V. Hospital — your compassion and kindness are appreciated more than you can know.

Per her wishes, there will be no funeral service. Instead, her family encourages you to have a glass of wine, watch whatever is on Ion television at this moment, and consider making a donation to Hospice & Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard, 455 State Road, PMB 244, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.