Jonas Miles Kumpitch, 54, of New York City and Chappaquiddick, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 22, 2026, after a courageous battle with ALS. Known for his exceedingly dry humor, gentle presence, and steadfast curiosity about the world around him, Jonas lived a life defined by humor, intellect, and deep appreciation for both people and experiences. Jonas was a kind, gentle soul.

Born on Jan. 28, 1971, at Yale New Haven Hospital, and baptized at St. Bridget’s Church in Cheshire, Conn., Jonas was raised in St. Croix, USVI, where he attended Good Hope School. His multicultural attitudes and inclusive nature were formed during his youth on St. Croix. He attended Eaglebrook School and Loomis Chaffee School, where he forged close friendships that continued throughout his life. He earned an undergraduate degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and an MBA from the Simon Business School.

As a senior manager at Deloitte, Jonas traveled the world, consulting with clients across a variety of industries. He realized his dream of working in media when he joined NBC Universal, and most recently Versant Media, where his insight and empathy earned him the respect of colleagues. Known for his calm demeanor, sharp wit, unwavering reliability, and brilliant mathematical mind, Jonas brought a quiet strength to every team and project he joined. He seamlessly turned colleagues into friends.

Taking delight in the ridiculous or incongruous, Jonas often lamented that he should have pursued standup comedy. In the style of Jackie Mason and Mel Brooks, his humor was self-deprecating and focused on the vagaries of everyday life. Living on the Upper West Side provided material around every street corner. Jonas reveled in creating an awkward situation, if only to amuse himself. His conversations were sprinkled with quotes from movies and politics. It was often difficult to keep up with his facile mind.

Jonas, who learned to sail as a child at the St. Croix Yacht Club, could be found most summer afternoons sailing his Marshall Sanderling catboat, Lulu, in the waters surrounding Edgartown. As ALS gradually robbed him of his ability to move about freely, he devised ever more creative ways to continue to sail. In what was to be his final summer, he lashed a shower chair to his inflatable dinghy. Attended by his “third-rate” first mate, his most oft-repeated command was, “Into the wind!” Sailing with Jonas was always an adventure.

Outside of his professional life, Jonas’ passions spoke volumes about his character. His love of travel and exploration took him around the world many times, always eager to experience new cultures and cuisines; his travel and restaurant recommendations were legendary. Dining, for Jonas, was not simply about food — it was about connection, discovery, and the shared pleasure of a good meal with good company. He enjoyed perfecting recipes; clam pizza was his speciality.

Jonas faced the challenges of ALS with the same stoicism that characterized his entire life. He was never angry about his diagnosis, nor did he question why he was stricken; he accepted his fate with great bravery. Though the disease took its toll physically, it never dimmed his wit, compassion, or perspective. Those who spent time with him in his final years were witnesses not only to his courage but also to his enduring belief in the beauty of living fully and authentically.

Jonas will be remembered for his sense of adventure, his thoughtfulness in conversation, his knack for finding irony in everyday moments, and his ability to make those around him feel seen and valued. His absence leaves a profound void in the lives of those fortunate enough to have known him.

A private memorial will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to ALS Network, as there is currently no cure.