Heard on Main Street: Give a man a fish and he will eat for a day. Teach him how to fish, and he will sit in a boat and drink beer all day. Well, maybe not this week.

My favorite English cousin is enjoying life in Florida for the next month. She was complaining of heavy rainstorms at home in England. She told me they had “enjoyed” rain in England on every single day since January first this year, so was delighted to actually have a few days with no rain at all. Not to mention the glorious warmth they are having.

I am so fortunate to enjoy my wonderful Island friends. One such just delivered fresh flowers and fresh hot clam chowder to me today. It is to celebrate my birthday, which happened last week amid the snow and all that stuff. It is now such a perfect time to count my blessings, and to enjoy something so very special and totally unexpected.

I’m not sure that I am ready for daylight saving time, which starts on the second Sunday in March. That is this Sunday, but I am still coping with snow and early sunsets and all that other stuff. How could this happen? Anyway, spring ahead this Sunday, March 8, at 2 am local time.

I realize this is now Lent, but it just seems to have crept up on me. This is just not fair. I need a lot more time to prepare to even think of spring.

You are all invited to the Community Climate Discussion about “Ponds Under Pressure” at the Oak Bluffs library on Saturday, March 14, from 1:30 to 3 pm. Learn how much what we do on land affects our ponds, which are also especially sensitive to climate change.

The M.V. Film Center offers National Theatre Live, showing “Hamlet” on Sunday, March 15, at 1 pm. Olivier awardwinner Hiran Abeysekera (“Life of Pi”) is Hamlet in this fearless, contemporary take on Shakespeare’s famous tragedy. Trapped between duty and doubt, surrounded by power and privilege, young Prince Hamlet dares to ask the ultimate question. Make a note to enjoy this.

Plan to find out “What’s New at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital?” at 6 pm on Tuesday, March 24, at the Cornell Theatre (above Tisbury Town Hall). Professionals from the hospital will share information about some of the new services available, including a sleep studies service, an ambulatory pharmacy, and the new Community Health Improvement Plan.

Big bunches of happy birthday balloon wishes go out to Evan Kristal on Saturday. And on Sunday, wish the happiest to Michelle O’Donnell and Kasarah Bruni. Sorry you two lose an hour’s sleep on your birthday. Maybe just go to bed early the next night.

Heard on Main Street: Before you criticize someone, you should walk a mile in their shoes. That way, when you criticize them, you’re a mile away, and you also have their shoes.

