The West Tisbury library is holding a death education presentation, “Creating a Volunteer Community Care Circle for Post-Death Care on Martha’s Vineyard.” Heather Massey (community death educator, end-of-life specialist, and consumer advocate for post-death options) along with Joyce Maxner, Beth Kramer, and Laurisa Rich (representatives of the newly established group Vineyard Volunteer Community Care Circle for After-Death Care) will discuss volunteer care circles, and specifics on how this is being visualized and initiated on the Vineyard. Opportunities for members of the community to volunteer and/or be involved in other ways will be presented. Discussion will include upcoming training and learning opportunities. Materials being gathered for the care team and residents’ use will be displayed. Sunday, March 15, at 2:15 pm. West Tisbury library. For more information about this event, please email wt_mail@clamsnet.org.