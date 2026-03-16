A new director for the Charter School

In the midst of leadership changes across the Island, Christopher Nace steps up at the up-Island school.

At a time of educational leadership changes Island-wide, the Vineyard’s charter school has just named its new executive director, who will start in the role next school year.

Christopher (“Chris”) Nace, an educator from the mainland with over a dozen years of experience in schools, will begin his tenure as the new executive director of the Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School (MVPCS) on July 1, 2026. He will take over from Peter Steedman, who has been the executive director since 2018. Steedman announced in November that he’s leaving to take a job in Hyannis.

Nace is joining the ranks of a new regional high school principal and incumbent superintendent of all public schools, both of whom will also start this summer.

The charter school hosts about 175 students from kindergarten to 12th grade. The school’s board and search committee conducted a national search to find qualified applicants and received over 40 applications. Nace was one of three finalists who went through a public interview process, where the community was invited to provide input.

MVPCS board chair Sheila McHugh Hazell said the school “had so much community involvement,” and that insight from members of the public, parents, and staff helped them make the final decision.

Nace’s career has spanned multiple years in Washington, D.C. He was most recently the principal of the D.C. International School, which is a Tier 1, IB charter school for about 900 students in grades nine through 12. Before that, he was the school’s director of student support services and a special education coordinator. He also has experience at the D.C. Department on Disability Services and the D.C. Public Schools.

A part of Nace’s background includes his experience with a physical disability and his advocacy for inclusionary teaching strategies. Nace has cerebral palsy, a neurological condition that affects body movement and muscle coordination.

As for housing, which leadership candidates in the past have cited as a challenging factor in a new position on the Island, Nace said he and his husband, Erik Gallup, have been looking for a way to relocate to New England as they have family on the Cape.

“I am thrilled to be relocating to the Vineyard and to becoming immersed in the unique Island community. It feels like home,” Nace stated in a press release.

Next year will be a time of new faces at top positions in the local school system. Jaime Curley was named as the new superintendent of schools in February after the announcement that Richard Smith will retire, and the Martha’s Vineyard High School is currently undergoing a search for a new principal to replace interim principal Sean Mulvey. The new principal is expected to be announced soon.

Currently, Nace is finishing a PhD in education policy and leadership at George Mason University. He holds a M.A. in secondary special education and transition services, with a concentration in autism spectrum disorder and a M.S. in conflict analysis and resolution. He also has a B.A. in government and international politics and a B.A. conflict analysis and resolution.

“Our board of directors is delighted to welcome Chris as MVPCS enters an exciting new chapter. Throughout the search process, he demonstrated vision, empathy, and a deep alignment with our school’s mission,” Hazell stated in the release.