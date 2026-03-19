Celebrating MVRHS Graduates: Kiki Wright

Kathryn Tura (Kiki Wright) graduated in 1984 from Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS). She has memories of her teachers “being so engaged.” She did experience some bullying as a 12-year-old coming into the school system. However, she made one good friend, Jean Heffernan, who stuck by her, and remains her friend today. In high school, Kiki worked behind the scenes with the theater department, as well as always having afterschool jobs. Kiki was excited to know what was beyond Martha’s Vineyard, so she took the Russian class as well as the African/Asian cultural studies classes. She knew she wanted to travel, to explore opportunities to meet people.

After high school, Kiki attended Northeastern University’s Bouve School, a five-year program, which encouraged her to try a number of its professional programs. It provided her the multicultural diversity that she had missed at MVRHS. Kiki got a B.S. in physical therapy, and also decided to take an EMT class. A fellow classmate was a Vietnam veteran who taught Kiki how to survive in the city and do her best as an EMT, but also taught her what NOT to do. “He taught me to show compassion to everyone while keeping myself safe. He mentored de-escalating body language and verbal modulation,” she recalls.

After graduation, Kiki took a position as a physical therapist in Missouri for three years. But she missed the ocean, as so often happens to us Islanders! She secured a position at Falmouth Hospital as a physical therapist, and eventually moved on to become the director of rehab services. By now, Kiki had three kids and a husband, Philip, who is a career firefighter, so life was very busy. She decided to return to home care, where she would have more direct contact with people, and that is what she is still doing today. Kiki loves working with the residents in a nearby assisted living facility in Bourne — close to her home — where she provides neurological, orthopedic, and geriatric care, along with great listening skills. Kiki has found her niche — and she is close to the ocean! Kudos to you, Kiki, for being an adventurer!

Marge Harris was a teacher at MVRHS for 27 years. You can contact her at margeharris@comcast.net. This column appears twice a month.