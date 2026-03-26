Last Monday the wind blew a few more branches down.

On Tuesday, Jay Grossman passed after a rough and long battle with cancer. His absence is palpable. Jay brought fun, joy, laughter, and a fierce belief in family, friendship, and sports to Chilmark. We were lucky to have him serve as the Chilmark representative to the M.V. Commission. He will be missed on the softball field and tennis courts, and by all the players he represented and mentored, including in the youth hockey community.

I encourage you to read the remembrances posted under his obituary at bit.ly/CF_JayGrossman. Heartfelt condolences to Jay’s wife, Nancy, his children, Justin and Avery, and the entire family.

May his memory be a blessing.

Last Saturday friends and family filled the seats in the Community Center and remembered Warren Doty. Grief is hard. It takes time to heal from the varied wounds that accompany the death of a loved one.

August 10, 2025, Cathy Brown, 63, a retired professor of child advocacy, died in Austin, Texas. Some may remember her from the Vineyard Haven Yacht Club, beach gatherings in Chilmark, or AA meetings. Her commitment to the AA community and to justice continued through her life. She is the big sister of the smart, beautiful, and strong Laura (Brown) Rodgers.

I was in Laura’s class, and the most important thing I took away from school in addition to thinking critically and questioning was showing up. Standing with each other. Listening. Witnessing.

On Saturday, March 21, Laura hosted a memorial gathering of friends and family in Washington, D.C. Laura spoke eloquently and poignantly about her big sister, sisterhood, shared memories, the gift of family, Cathy’s children and grandchildren, and the silence knowing there will be no more returned phone calls or texts.

In Cathy’s home, her family found signs she carried, protesting abusive detentions by ICE and supporting trans rights.

This Saturday, March 28, from 1:30 to 3 pm at Five Corners in Vineyard Haven, is the third nationwide No Kings Day of Action call to nonviolently protest actions that dismiss the rule of law, democracy, human rights, and due process. There is much to be worried about, and we are a stronger community when we witness, listen, and speak up.

Friday afternoons, 1 to 3 pm, the Slow Stitching Circle at Pathways continues. Rebecca Gilbert and I appreciate the conversations as much as the knitting and stitching.

Tuesdays at 6 pm is Pizza Night at the Chilmark Community Church.

Pathways hosts Poetry and Prose on Tuesday evening from 7:30 to 9 pm at the Chilmark Tavern. Saturday there will be music at Pathways. Check out the website for details on the performances: pathwaysmv.org.

Yellow daffodils are blooming, and rain is soaking the ground. Wishing everyone a good week.