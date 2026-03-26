Filling the missing middle

Finding affordable housing for Islanders is one of the greatest struggles for the Vineyard. Sky-high rents, exorbitant property costs, and the rising trend toward short-term rentals have all contributed to what feels like an untenable situation over the years. There are significant efforts underway to address the problem, such as pending legislation for a Martha’s Vineyard housing bank, and town governments developing housing production plans, as well as some state financial support that came through for Island housing projects under the seasonal communities designation. But for many, tangible relief seems years away.

Housing projects stewarded by Island towns are restricted by state affordability standards. Often, this limit caps at around 1.5 times the median income, which is an annual income of $157,100 for an individual and $225,200 for a family of four on the Island. But due to the uniquely high cost of living on the Vineyard, it’s a foggier landscape for those who earn more, yet aren’t wealthy enough to readily purchase a home on the Island. Towns have struggled to provide affordable units for those people, who are often referred to as the “missing middle” Islanders.

The “missing middle” refers to a vanishing middle class, and this cohort includes many of our neighbors: from teachers to police officers, to those in the trades, all of whom have dutifully served the public for years. Local officials have noted in recent months a lack of applications from municipal employees for developments like Meshacket Commons, an affordable housing neighborhood built by Island Housing Trust in Edgartown, because of the income restrictions.

Housing is a crucial element to keep talented Vineyarders here, and it’s time for creative solutions.

Recently, this concern was raised at the Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC) through the Katama Meadows project. Developers of the project propose selling 52 lots. Ten of these would be for the “missing middle,” with year-round restrictions, 13 would be donated to the town of Edgartown, and three would go to Habitat for Humanity. Project reps said the proposal had been modified to better accommodate those who may fall into this category.

In particular, the attorney for the project, Robert Moriarty, said municipal workers could finally qualify for some ownership opportunities. That fact convinced town officials, and Katama Meadows received support from Edgartown officials, the town where the project is proposed.

There are still many aspects of the project that need to be carefully reviewed through the MVC hearing, including whether the number of “missing middle” units justify the number of market-rate units. The project could add 26 luxury properties that are not restricted to year-round residents to the Island’s housing stock — a fact that should not be glossed over. Additionally, critics have raised concerns about the potential spike in nitrogen loads to water bodies like Edgartown Pond from the increased number of houses.

But on an Island where more than half of all houses sit empty during the winter, the discussions from Katama Meadows may help spark the paths needed for the “missing middle,” particularly as Vineyard towns finalize housing production plans, which represent the holistic approach for each town to address housing needs over the next five years.

As it currently stands, Katama Meadows is not a Chapter 40B project, which is a state statute that allows developers to build more densely and bypass local zoning, sometimes bulldozing through community concerns, as long as the proposal includes at least 25 percent affordable units. For the state’s more densely developed areas, like the city of Boston, this statute ensures that a portion of large housing projects are deemed affordable when huge projects are built regularly. But on an Island with limited land, it can instead tilt the scales in favor of the developers, who often advocate for approval based on the usefulness of the affordable portion of their project, while 75 percent of it remains market-rate.

Katama Meadows is a unique project. While building 52 homes on 54 acres of land is not the best solution we see for housing the “missing middle” Islanders, one thing is clear: The housing crisis won’t be solved by inaction. We urge our elected officials, housing advocates, and community members to get granular about what they need, and the housing projects they want to see on the Vineyard. Avoiding development may not be an option anymore.

It’s time Island residents push forward with a new understanding of ideal affordable projects, whether that’s Katama Meadows, or something else entirely.