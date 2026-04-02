Choices broaden for MVRHS English curriculum

Two significant changes to English department course offerings are coming to Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) for the 2026–27 school year. Previously, students had more limited course options within the department: Take College 1 or Honors-level English courses as freshman and sophomores, with the additional options of Advanced Placement (AP) English classes as upperclassmen, and Dual Enrollment for seniors.

Beginning this school year and continuing into next year, the English department has shifted so that students can earn Honors credit within their general-education English course by demonstrating proficiency on additional assignments. The department is also designating a course as “Accelerated English,” which moves at a faster pace and in which all students who pass earn honors credit. The change, which was designed to address some of the problems that arise from tracking while preserving academic rigor for all students, allows all students to potentially earn Honors credit if they fulfill the Honors requirements. The change was already implemented in this year’s ninth-grade English class, and next year will apply to 10th and 11th grades as well.

Emily Cavanagh, who teaches the freshman “Accelerated English” class, said, “We’ve had success with both the accelerated and [general] ninth-grade classes this year, so it seemed like it made sense to apply it [to] the next grades.”

Ms. Cavanagh said, “There will be an accelerated and grade-level option in 10th grade English and 11th grade English, with an option for earning honors credit over the course of the year.” Honors credit can be earned through various classroom activities, independent reading, and projects that ask students to stretch their thinking and curiosity.

This isn’t the only curriculum change that is being implemented next year. Seniors will have the option to select English electives for each semester of the school year instead of a traditional year-long course. English department Chair Christine Ferrone said, “We wanted to create a program for seniors that was maybe a little bit more authentic to what they would face in college, where they would be choosing courses by semester and not the full year.”

There will be a variety of senior English electives to choose from, which marks a departure from previous years.

Proposed elective offerings include “Science Fiction,” “Wampanoag Writers,” “Siddhartha and the Hero’s Journey,” “Journalism, and more.

Rising senior Margaret Mohenke said, “I’m really excited about the different English offerings we have next year because of all the semester-long classes. I can choose what interests me and dive deeper into specific topics.”

In addition to the English elective offerings, seniors will continue to have the option to take “AP Literature” or “Dual Enrollment English.”

Ms. Ferrone is hopeful that these changes to senior year will inspire teachers to create a more engaging curriculum for both students and teachers. “As a chair, I’ve always advocated for my teachers to teach what they’re passionate about, because I think that translates to good teaching and good engagement with students,” she said. “This model also allows them to take what they love and create courses that are interesting.”