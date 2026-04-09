‘Life and Death of the Salt Marsh’ talk at M.V. Museum

Scientists Neil Ganju, Rachel Jakuba, and Susan Teal will join Buzzards Bay Coalition president Mark Rasmussen to discuss the 57-year-old landmark book “Life and Death of the Salt Marsh.” The book was published in 1969, and was recently reprinted by the coalition. The authors, John and Mildred Teal, motivated a generation of coastal citizens and lawmakers to advocate for salt marshes.

The panel will examine the book’s ongoing relevance, as well as the importance of local salt marshes in a time when climate change’s rising sea levels are a continuing threat to many marshes.

Copies are available at Bunch of Grapes Bookstore in Vineyard Haven, Eight Cousins Books in Falmouth, the WHOI gift shop in Woods Hole, and directly from the Coalition savebuzzardsbay.org/books.

The Buzzards Bay Coalition is a nonprofit organization supported by its membership, dedicated to the preservation, restoration, and sustainable use and enjoyment of Buzzards Bay and its watershed. With a mission to enhance the health of the bay ecosystem for all, the coalition engages in outdoor exploration, preservation, research, and advocacy efforts, supported by more than 14,000 members.

Wednesday, April 15, from 5 to 6 pm at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum, 151 Lagoon Pond Road, Vineyard Haven.