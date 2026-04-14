Eben Choate Clark Jr. (“Ben”) passed peacefully on the sunny spring morning of April 28, 2025. He was at home, surrounded by his loving daughters. His 81 years on earth were filled with many adventures, achievements, tinkering about, and lots of “Clark humor.”

Ben was born in Boston, on Dec. 14, 1943, to Eben Choate Clark and Margaret Stevens Clark. Ben was a curious boy at heart, observant of the natural world around him and genuinely fascinated by how machines worked. His childhood was filled with backyard sledding and tromping through the woods with his four siblings.

Ben graduated from the Fessenden School (‘58), Milton Academy (‘62), and the University of Vermont (’69). At Milton he excelled at sports and was the captain of the football team, and he played hockey at UVM.

Ben enlisted in the Army during the Vietnam War, and was part of Army Intelligence. He went to language school in Monterey, Calif., and then was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. On his days off, Ben’s curiosity and itch to know Okinawa had him exploring around the island in Tuggles, his blue Land Cruiser, beachcombing for glass buoys, scuba diving, and indulging in the local cuisine.

Growing up, Ben’s family spent summers in Harthaven in Oak Bluffs. He always looked forward to spending time in the ocean and sailing in Farm Pond with his family and friends. In the late ’70s, Ben met “a cute brunette” named Joan living next door in Harthaven, whom he eventually married and started a family with in Pilot Hill. They had four daughters in a house that he proudly built. He worked hard and enjoyed his career as a carpenter, hammering away and completing many projects with his close friends Tucker and Sandy.

Having a family and being a father of four daughters was by far one of Ben’s most prideful and important adventures. Raising Virginia, Allie, Elizabeth, and Katherine definitely softened some of his rough edges, especially after spending a month in tight quarters traveling around New Zealand in a camper-van with them! He was a dedicated and proud sports fan, and could be found at all his daughters’ games, often leaving work early to attend them. He was always present, encouraging and challenging them to give their all. Ben was patient and took his time teaching and explaining, many times at great length, to his children the numerous projects he was working on, like rebuilding his car engine or repairing the lawnmower. Oftentimes he would have one or all of his daughters as his assistants on these projects. His daughters learned an enormous amount of life and practical skills from him.

The love he had for his daughters was only outshone by his love for his four granddaughters, Nyah, Hazel, Kira, and Winnie. They enjoyed listening to the many adventures he had experienced, from sailing across the Atlantic to working on a cattle ranch in Sheridan, Wyo., canoeing down the Danube River, and zooming around Europe for a month on a motorcycle with his close friends. “Baba,” as he was affectionately called, always had a funny story or important life lesson to give, and his silliness was second to none.

Ben loved the simple things in life: watching the birds, doing projects with his daughters, a good book, a hearty family meal — and of course, eating ice cream! He lived his life staying positive, stoic, and maintaining his sense of humor, with his unforgettable laugh. Ben will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who knew him.

A small celebration of his life was held last fall. This spring, take a moment to stop and watch the birds, search for ladyslippers, and take in the beauty of the natural world around you, just as Ben would during this magical time of year.