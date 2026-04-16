Court report

March 2

Christopher A. Gianfreda, 36, Aquinnah; operating under the influence of liquor, unregistered motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, number plate violation to conceal ID, arraigned and held on $200 bail, continued to pretrial hearing.

March 6

Herik H. Defreitas, 21, Edgartown; uninsured motor vehicle, number plate violation to conceal ID, operating motor vehicle with license suspended, window obstructed/nontransparent, possession of container of alcohol in motor vehicle, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

March 9

Paulo Alves, 18, Edgartown; assault with a dangerous weapon, threat to commit crime, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, conditions to stay away and not contact alleged victim, continued to pretrial hearing.

Benjamin N. Mesheau, 39, West Tisbury; assault and battery, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, conditions to stay away and not contact alleged victim, continued to pretrial hearing.

March 10

Roger V. Goncalves, 20, Edgartown; violated abuse prevention order, arraigned and held on $500 bail with potential for bail revocation, conditions to stay away and have no contact with alleged victim, continued to pretrial hearing.

Marta M. Deoliveira, 47, Vineyard Haven; assault and battery on household/family member, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, condition to not abuse alleged victim and be alcohol-free, continued to pretrial hearing.

March 11

Douglas L. Dasilva, 24, Edgartown; two counts assault with dangerous weapon, two counts threat to commit crime, assault on family/household member, arraigned and held on $250 bail with potential for bail revocation, conditions to stay away and not contact alleged victim, continued to pretrial hearing.

March 12

William F. Mcdevitt Jr., 63, Vineyard Haven; assault on family/household member, resisting arrest, assault and battery on police officer, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, condition to not abuse alleged victim and not consume alcohol, continued to pretrial hearing.

March 13

Adrian Junior Rodrigues-Dossantos, 19, East Falmouth; cocaine trafficking, 18 grams or more, less than 36 grams, arraigned and held on $2,000 bail with potential for bail revocation, condition to turn in passport prior to release, continued to probable cause hearing.

March 16

Edmar L. Dasilva, 39, Vineyard Haven; operating a motor vehicle with subsequent offense and license suspended, failure to stop for police, marked lanes violation, speeding in violation of special regulation, possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, arraigned and held on $500 bail with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

March 17

William S. Sanfilippo, 61, Oak Bluffs; violated abuse prevention order, arraigned and held on $650 bail with potential for bail revocation, conditions to wear GPS and stay away and have no contact with alleged victim, continued to pretrial hearing.

March 18

Anthony J. Cimeno, 26, Oak Bluffs; operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of motor vehicle, speeding in violation of special regulation, arraigned and released on $100 bail, continued to pretrial hearing.