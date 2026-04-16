‘Tick Talk Thursdays’: Community Q and A

The tick season has arrived. Did it ever end? The Vineyard Haven library and the Martha’s Vineyard Tick Program will launch weekly virtual office hours, where members of the community can ask questions, share experiences, and learn more about ticks, tick-borne diseases, and alpha-gal syndrome. Tick science can be complicated — but getting answers shouldn’t be. “Tick Talk Thursdays” offer a space for the community to ask questions, share experiences, and learn more about ticks, tick-borne diseases, and alpha-gal syndrome.*

The Martha’s Vineyard Tick-Borne Illness Reduction Initiative (Tick Program) is dedicated to reducing the number of ticks and tick-borne illnesses on Martha’s Vineyard through education, advocacy, and cooperation with other organizations and individuals. First founded in 2011 by Dick Johnson, current Tick Program staff include tick and deer biologist Patrick Roden-Reynolds and epidemiologist Lea Hamner.

This event will be held via Zoom, Thursdays, 12 to 1 pm, beginning April 30. Interested patrons may register on the library’s event calendar at vhlibrary.org to receive the Zoom link. For more information, please contact the library at vhpl_programs@clamsnet.org or 508-696-4211.

*Note that individual medical advice will not be provided. Please consult your medical provider if you have questions about your own health.