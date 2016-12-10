Photos: Christmas in Edgartown

1 of 17

Christmas was celebrated across Edgartown with festive events, including the lighthouse lighting on Friday, pop-up shops and holiday markets throughout the weekend, and the annual Edgartown Christmas parade.

It all started Friday night with the Edgartown lighthouse lighting and countdown party at the Harborview Hotel. There was music and dancing as everyone gathered on the porch to count down until illumination. Meanwhile, around the corner in one of the Harborview’s suites, dozens of teddy bears were on display, including the newest extra-large size teddy bear. It has been named Aquinnah, or Quinn for short. Donations from the event went to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Martha’s Vineyard.

Across town at Noepe, Deb Brown opened the doors on her Dickens Village display. Ms. Brown has been putting her village, which she spent 16 years collecting, on display for Christmas in Edgartown for the past six years. It usually takes her almost three weeks to set it up, but this year she put it together in record time — just one week.

On Saturday the annual Christmas parade drew a large crowd to Main Street as cars and floats from various Island organizations threw candy out to the crowds. Santa made an appearance at the end of the parade. The Port Hunter reopened to host the Elves Fair, with a silent auction, gingerbread house decorating, and an artists market. There were sales and markets all over town, including Handmade from the Heart at the Daniel Fisher House and a holiday market at the Edgartown School.

Festivities continue tomorrow. Click here for a listing of events.