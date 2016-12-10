Photos: Christmas in Edgartown

By
Stacey Rupolo
-
Santa Claus makes an appearance as the parade comes to an end. — Stacey Rupolo
1 of 17
Donaroma's lit up the night with their annual Christmas light extravaganza on Friday. —Photos by Stacey Rupolo
Veronica Convery films herself with 3D glasses at Donaroma's on Friday. — Stacey Rupolo
From left, Margaret Pacheco, Kelly Pacheco, and Elizabelle Carestia wait for the Edgartown Christmas parade to begin. — Stacey Rupolo
From left, Georgia Manning, Erin Walsh, Nora Walsh, and Sophia Manning joke around while waiting for the Edgartown Christmas parade to begin. — Stacey Rupolo
From left, Suzanna Crowell, Tiernan Crowell, Lisa Silvia, and Christian Silvia wait for the parade to start. — Stacey Rupolo
Spectators braved a cold winter day to watch the Edgartown Christmas parade on Saturday. — Stacey Rupolo
Christina Izzo throws candy to the crowd. — Stacey Rupolo
Sophia Robinson rides in a car in the parade with her mom Tatiana Robinson. — Stacey Rupolo
Eric Fisher drives an ATV through the parade. — Stacey Rupolo
The Edgartown Christmas parade feature many different floats. — Stacey Rupolo
A float for the Martha's Vineyard license plates, which help fund Martha's Vineyard Community Services. — Stacey Rupolo
Mrs. Claus waves to the crowd. — Stacey Rupolo
Brian Mahoney passes out candy. — Stacey Rupolo
Santa Claus makes an appearance as the parade comes to an end. — Stacey Rupolo
Olive and Maisy dressed up for the parade. — Stacey Rupolo
Armen Thurlow, right, looks at the Dickens Village on display at Noepe. — Stacey Rupolo
From left, Chrissy Beeman, Abbey Beeman, and Rachel Sidrane decorate gingerbread houses at the Port Hunter. — Stacey Rupolo

Christmas was celebrated across Edgartown with festive events, including the lighthouse lighting on Friday, pop-up shops and holiday markets throughout the weekend, and the annual Edgartown Christmas parade.

It all started Friday night with the Edgartown lighthouse lighting and countdown party at the Harborview Hotel. There was music and dancing as everyone gathered on the porch to count down until illumination. Meanwhile, around the corner in one of the Harborview’s suites, dozens of teddy bears were on display, including the newest extra-large size teddy bear. It has been named Aquinnah, or Quinn for short. Donations from the event went to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Martha’s Vineyard.

Across town at Noepe, Deb Brown opened the doors on her Dickens Village display. Ms. Brown has been putting her village, which she spent 16 years collecting, on display for Christmas in Edgartown for the past six years. It usually takes her almost three weeks to set it up, but this year she put it together in record time — just one week.

On Saturday the annual Christmas parade drew a large crowd to Main Street as cars and floats from various Island organizations threw candy out to the crowds. Santa made an appearance at the end of the parade. The Port Hunter reopened to host the Elves Fair, with a silent auction, gingerbread house decorating, and an artists market. There were sales and markets all over town, including Handmade from the Heart at the Daniel Fisher House and a holiday market at the Edgartown School.

Festivities continue tomorrow. Click here for a listing of events.