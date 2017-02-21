Chilmark: Full house at Pathways

The ice and snow melted away with the rain, and then we had a taste of spring, the air warming up considerably, seeing signs of shoots pushing up through the ground. I’m surprised we don’t have skunk right-of-way signs in Chilmark; I’ve seen more skunks this past week than in the entire six years I’ve lived here. Deer are a close second. Rabbits continue to be abundant, and this is the last Saturday of rabbit-hunting season.

Pathways shows this week included full houses who enjoyed the variety of talented offerings. Remember, if you’re looking for a gift, check there before heading down-Island; they have CDs of local talent, assorted handmade gifts, and art.

Amazingly I made it to the 2 pm Sunday final show of “Guys and Dolls,” and what a treat. Proud parents, friends, fans, and many others filled the PAC despite 61° weather outside. I never stopped smiling once the show began. It was difficult to see the orchestra, tucked into one corner of the stage and not completely visible, but I did learn from the program that Jessica Roddy played cello while Leah Crosby of the Yard played violin. Since the last performance was filmed, I hope the DVD will make it into a library collection or two, or at least be shown on MVTV.

Ellie Bates, leader of the Howes House Writers, would like everyone to know they’re now on winter break, and will reconvene in May.

Remember schools are closed for winter break from Feb. 27 through March 3.

This week at Pathways, come enjoy “We Dance” on Friday, Feb. 24, with guest performers Tessa Permar and Scott Crawford, plus Men Who Dance, an improvisational dance company, and then enjoy dancing to the “world beats, electro deep house, and rare grooves” of DJ Keith Bassett K-OS. Tuesdays the Open Writing/Poetry Series continues, where writers of all forms are invited to share work in progress. Doors open at 6:30, followed by programs and performances from 7 to 9 pm. Wool For Water or any cause dear to your heart meets every Monday afternoon from 1:15 to 3 pm for an instructive session of knitting and spinning. No experience necessary, materials provided. All ages welcome. For more info call 508-645-9098. Closed Wednesdays and Sundays; otherwise open from 11 am to 5 pm.

The Chilmark library is hosting activities daily during the school break: on Tuesday, Feb. 28, a Mario Kart Wii Tournament at 2 pm; Drop-In Crafts all day on Wednesday, March 1, and Friday, March 3; on Thursday, March 2, drop by the Board Game Zone, happening all day; and on Saturday, March 4, catch a 2 pm movie matinee about pets and their secret lives. For more information call 5087-645-3360.

The Martha’s Vineyard Partnership for Health is offering two free six-session series, “My Life My Health” for people 60 or older, or for family caregivers for someone who is 60 or older with a chronic health condition. Get the knowledge and skills needed to take a more active role in your own health or that of the people you’re caring for. The sessions at the Howes House in West Tisbury are on Mondays from March 13 through April 17, 10 am to 12:30 pm. Preregistration is required; please call 508-939-9358, ext. 114, or email ksamways@ihimv.org to register or for more information.

Community Suppers on Tuesday evenings from 5:30 to 7 pm at the Chilmark Community Church are free, and all are welcome.

Chilmark Chocolates is now closed until Thursday, March 16.

Have a good week, and if you’re heading off-Island, a great vacation.