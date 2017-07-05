Update: Two sailboats were on fire

1 of 5

Two sailboats, rafted together and anchored in the lagoon, were on fire in Lagoon Pond near the Lagoon drawbridge in Oak Bluffs.

“They burned to their shells,” Barbara Kopans, a board member of the Lagoon Pond Association and an eye witness to the fire, said.

Ms. Kopans made the initial emergency call shortly before 1 p.m. “I heard the explosion,” she said.

Thick, black smoke is billowing in the air as firefighters rush to the scene.

A Times employee who was at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and was sitting outside described hearing a “big pop” and then seeing the flames. “I looked up and the thing was engulfed in flames,” Geoff Currier said.

Once the fire was doused by the Oak Bluffs fireboat, the smoke turned white.

According to scanner transmissions, there is no one on board the boat. A Coast Guard Jayhawk helicopter is responding to the scene, as well.

Ms. Kopans said it took as much as 20 minutes for the first fire boat to arrive. “They were totally engulfed in flames,” she said. “It was very disheartening to see the response to a serious fire here on the Lagoon.”

Shellfish beds are closed at least through Saturday as a result of the fire as a precaution, according Oak Bluffs shellfish constable David Grunden.