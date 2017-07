Oak Bluffs firefighters on Thursday night quickly extinguished a fire that fully engulfed a pickup truck and lighted nearby woods on fire, according to a fire official.

The fire department responded to the call at 127 Manchester Ave. at 9:32 pm. The cause of the blaze is under investigation, though a fire official said he doesn’t expect it was anything more than an accidental cause.

The fire department had the truck fire and surrounding woods doused in about 20 minutes.