One last chance to comment on Eversource rates

Folks concerned with a proposal by Eversource to increase electric rates will have one more chance to speak out, but it will mean a ferry or plane ride.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (DPU), which will make the decision on the Eversource proposal, is holding a final public hearing on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 7 pm at the Cape Cod Community College Tilden Arts Center in West Barnstable.

According to the Cape Light Compact, Eversource revised its filing as of June 1, shifting $30 million from western Massachusetts customers to Eastern Massachusetts. That change came after the DPU held a public hearing on the Island.

Cape Light Compact has opposed the proposed rate hike, saying costs should be borne by those who use the electricity. More information about the Compact’s positions are available on its website.

Eversource has said the rate hike would be its first in decades and is needed to modernize the grid and improve reliability.

Written comments are being accepted at dpu.efiling@state.ma.us and marc.tassone@state.ma.us.