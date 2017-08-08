Oak Bluffs: Here is the place to be

The next two weeks are busy ones for the Island. Oak Bluffs will be the place to go on August 16 for Grand Illumination Night in the Campground. Cottages throughout the grounds will be decorated with lanterns. The Community Sing starts at 7:30 pm, and the lanterns will be lit at dark. Come and participate in this wonderful tradition that started at the turn of the 19th century.

The fair at the West Tisbury New Ag fairgrounds runs from Thursday, August 17, through Sunday, August 20. A regular old-fashioned county fair with exhibits, animals, carnival rides, and a variety of food booths provide entertainment for all ages. And save Friday, August 18, for the grand summer finale, the Oak Bluffs fireworks.

The Rev. Dr. Raphael Warnock, senior pastor at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Ga., will be preaching at the Sunday worship service at the First Congregational Church in West Tisbury this Sunday, August 13, at 10 am.

Dr. Warnock is the pastor at the spiritual home of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. All are welcome to this coming Sunday’s service.

Our Martha’s Vineyard Museum will honor three recipients with the Martha’s Vineyard Medal at its annual meeting on Monday, August 14, at 5 pm on the Marine Hospital lawn. This year’s recipients are Kate Hancock, James Richardson III, and Christopher Scott. All three have devoted their time and energy to making the museum a success.

Here are a few highlights of upcoming programs at our ever-busy Oak Bluffs library. Oak Bluffs’ own Susan Wilson will be giving an author’s talk from 6 to 7 pm tonight. Susan is the author of nine novels, including her 2010 novel, “One Good Dog,” which was six weeks on the New York Times bestseller list. You may make your own worm bin on August 15 from 6 to 7:30 pm, and on August 16 from 10 am to noon, celebrate Illumination Night by painting your very own lantern. There are two time slots: 10 or 11 am. As space is limited to 50, call 508-693-9433 to preregister. Adult Lantern Painting also takes place on the 16th, from 2 to 4 pm. Registration is also required for this group by calling the library.

On Monday, August 14, Kate Feiffer, Jessica Harris, Charlayne Hunter-Gault, Holly Nadler, and Rich Michelson will be taking part in panel discussions at “Islanders Write” at the Grange Hall. The event features over 30 writers talking about their craft, and is sponsored by The MV Times. Doors open at 8 am. It’s free and open to the public. For more details, visit Islanderswrite.com.

Is everyone ready for the start of school? Incoming Oak Bluffs kindergarten students and their parents can enjoy the incoming Kindergarten BBQ on Tuesday, August 29, from 5:30 to 7 pm at the school. Here is the chance for all to get acquainted before the start of school.

MVRHS freshmen orientation takes place on Friday, Sept. 1, from 7:30 to noon, and lunch will also be served on that day. The first full day of school for all Martha’s Vineyard students is Tuesday, Sept. 5. Kindergarten students in Oak Bluffs will be attending half-day sessions until Sept. 18, which marks the start of their full days.

Opening night at the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse for a new comedy, “Who You See Here,” by Matt Hoverman, is tonight, with the play running through Sept. 2. It is described as a “smart, funny play about anonymity and celebrity.”

12 Oak Bluffs residents of all ages took part in the successful performance of the musical “Annie” last week at the PAC in Oak Bluffs. Congratulations to brothers Zach and Nicholas Mathias, Ronen Kelly, Ava McGee, Molly Chvatal, Paul Pedua and his son Augie, Brad Austen, Bill Peek, Samantha Siedel-Moody, Maya Tomkins, and Shelley Brown. That’s quite a representation of Oak Bluffs.

We send birthday smiles to my favorite youngest daughter, Kati Alley, on August 11, and also to Deb Hammett on the same date. Terry McCarthy and Richard Mello III celebrate on August 12, Nelson Oliver and Shaun DePriest on the 13th, and we remember Jenna Pothier on August 17.

Enjoy your week. Peace.