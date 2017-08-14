A fish tale

To the Editor:

You have heard the expression, to paraphrase, “Give a person a fish, feed them for a day. Teach them to fish, and feed them for a lifetime.” The same can be said of business. How, you ask? Continue reading.

Starting a business on the Vineyard is a daunting task. Even once established, running it can be grueling. What if there was a place where vetted and committed entrepreneurs could meet and ask for help from seasoned professionals? Areas of assistance might include sourcing materials, financing, accounting, marketing, or any number of other areas. The audience would be composed of experienced business people. They may be retired executives, serial entrepreneurs, accountants, restaurateurs, hoteliers, or marketing whizzes. All have one thing in common. They have been through the trenches, and are empathetic and passionate about supporting other Islanders’ adventures in business.

That would be a beautiful thing, right? Well, it is happening now.

Martha’s Vineyard Venture Mentors (MVVM) is the Vineyard’s first regularly scheduled series of structured mentoring meetings where two critical needs are being met. First, entrepreneurs can build the networks and skill sets that will help them form a foundation for their startup or existing business. Second, businesspeople with a lifetime of experience can mentor easily and enjoyably.

This idea grew out of last year’s Blue Economy discussions — how to ensure that our Island has a healthy and vibrant economy. That event generated a packed room, and led to an initial group of three to carry on with the creation of programs for entrepreneurs.

The first step was developing Perfect Pitch MV, a successful “Shark Tank”-like pitch contest. Held in February of this year, Perfect Pitch MV showcased 14 entrepreneurs pitching to a three-judge panel. Thousands of dollars were offered in prize money. The turnout was tremendous, and the ideas were amazing. Even those who did not win, still won. After the event, several were contacted directly by members of the audience and offered assistance.

Since February, Perfect Pitch MV organizers, including the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce, Martha’s Vineyard Donor’s Collaborative, Seidman Investment Portfolios, and the Cape & Islands SCORE, have been working behind the scenes to develop MVVM as a way to support new, healthy business growth on the Vineyard.

MVVM is modeled after successful programs around the state. The goal is to bring Island entrepreneurs together with seasoned businesspeople to grow great ideas into robust and vigorous businesses. This pollination and propagation will produce additional employment opportunities.

MVVM launched the first of six monthly mentoring meetings on Tuesday, May 23, at the Chamber of Commerce with 10 Island entrepreneurs. Again, we had a packed house. Each event starts with a friendly meet and greet. To keep the energy up for the evening, pizza, wine, and beer are offered. We even have chocolates for dessert.

The entrepreneurs, each of whom committed to attending and participating in all six mentoring sessions, have two minutes to make their pitch for areas of need. Once all the pitches have been made, small breakout sessions follow. There are at least two and sometimes three, depending on the number of mentors. They pick and choose which entrepreneurs to sit with and offer advice.

For seasoned businesspeople, this is a fun and relaxed way to give back to new and upcoming entrepreneurs; a place where their experience, insights, and feedback are appreciated and put to good use, all while making a positive impact. Mentors are encouraged to come to as many meetings as they like, to dress comfortably, and have fun, but are not required to attend all meetings.

Be a mentor and join this happening. Help grow the Island’s economy. You have what the entrepreneurs need and want. Help them navigate the waters, and help them to fish.

Mentoring meetings are held at the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce from 6 to 8 pm. The remaining meeting dates, all on Tuesdays, are August 22, Sept. 19, and Oct. 24. There is no cost to attend and participate.

If you are a great person looking for a fun mentoring experience, please contact Nancy Gardella at the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce at 508-693-0085, ext. 16, or via email at nancy@mvy.com if you have any questions. Or just show up on August 22, 6pm, at the Chamber of Commerce in Vineyard Haven. Parking available at the Post Office or next to Stop and Shop.

Helping others will leave you feeling like you won the Derby, or catching your first striper. Be part of the solution to future economic growth.



Daniel J. Seidman

Vineyard Haven