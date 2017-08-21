Fire boat is latest boat fire on Martha’s Vineyard

Fire officials are investigating a fire aboard the Oak Bluffs fire and police rescue boat Red White and Blue that occurred Monday afternoon. County dispatchers directed Oak Bluffs fire personnel to an an electrical fire aboard a boat located in or near the East Chop Yacht Club at approximately 1:55 pm.

About 10 minutes after the initial call, firefighters could be seen poking flash lights through an engine hatch as they examined the vessel. No fire or smoke was visible. Fire Chief John Rose told The Times Red White and Blue suffered a small electrical fire that destroyed some wiring and that firefighters extinguished the fire swiftly. He offered no additional details.

Though modest, the fire constitutes the ninth known boat fire this season in Vineyard or surrounding waters. The Governor caught fire on June 2 at the Steamship Authority terminal in Vineyard Haven; the Witch of Endor caught fire on June 6 at a mooring in Vineyard Haven Harbor; the Charlotte Anne caught fire on June 23 while tied to a Lake Tashmoo pier; the Stinger and the Sundowner caught fire on July 5 while rafted together at anchor in Lagoon Pond (the shell of the Sundowner later reignited ashore on July 12 while awaiting inspection at the R.M. Packer Co. terminal); the Best Revenge 5 caught fire on July 11 while docked in Falmouth Harbor and the Finale burned to its waterline 18 miles south of Nomans Land on July 16.